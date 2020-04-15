San Diego Symphony Cancels Remainder Of 2019-20 Season

For the health and well-being of patrons, musicians, and the Symphony family, the San Diego Symphony has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 San Diego Symphony season concerts. This includes all concerts through May 30.

"Now more than ever, we need the support of our patrons. I respectfully ask that ticketholders consider donating the value of their ticket back to the San Diego Symphony. Their tax-deductible donation today means that the next time they are able to join us at Copley Symphony Hall for a concert, the orchestra will be here to share the joy of live music with them once more, as a healthy, vibrant and financially secure organization," said Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony CEO. "Though our current season was unexpectedly cut short, we can find comfort in the anticipation of the 2020-2021 season which we announced on April 5."

A full schedule of the 2020-2021 season can be found at www.sandiegosymphony.org.

The following performances at Copley Symphony Hall are canceled:

April 17 & 18, 7:30pm - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (postponed to 9/4-5 @ The Shell)

April 25, 8pm - Coltrane X 2: Giant Steps + Blue Train in Concert

April 26, 2pm - Gold Rush: An American Adventure

May 2, 7:30pm - Casablanca in Concert

May 8 & 9, 8PM - Bronfman Performs Brahms

May 10, 2PM - Bronfman Performs Brahms

May 16, 8PM - French Fantasies: Debussy & Ravel

May 17, 2PM - French Fantasies: Debussy & Ravel

May 22 & 23, 8PM - Beethoven Symphony No. 9

May 24, 2PM - Beethoven Symphony No. 9

May 30, 8PM - Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The following performances in other San Diego communities are canceled:

April 25, 11AM & 12:15PM - Music Connects in Foothills United Methodist Church

May 12, 7:30PM - Bronfman Plays Schumann at The Conrad in La Jolla

Options for those that have tickets to a canceled event:

Donate the value of your ticket.

Exchange tickets for one of the many 2020-2021 indoor season concerts.

Put tickets on account for future use.

For assistance with any of the above ticketing options, email the Ticket Office at tickets@sandiegosymphony.org.

The San Diego Symphony encourages virtual connection during this time. Music lovers can:

Follow the San Diego Symphony and San Diego musicians on Instagram @sandiegosymphony and @sandiegosymphonymusicians

Listen to rebroadcasts of concerts on 89.5 KPBS every Sunday night at 8PM

Check out the San Diego Symphony Spotify channel where you can find playlists for each of our previously scheduled concerts

Subscribe to Nuvi Mehta's podcasts on ITunes or through our website





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You