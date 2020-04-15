San Diego Symphony Cancels Remainder Of 2019-20 Season
For the health and well-being of patrons, musicians, and the Symphony family, the San Diego Symphony has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 San Diego Symphony season concerts. This includes all concerts through May 30.
"Now more than ever, we need the support of our patrons. I respectfully ask that ticketholders consider donating the value of their ticket back to the San Diego Symphony. Their tax-deductible donation today means that the next time they are able to join us at Copley Symphony Hall for a concert, the orchestra will be here to share the joy of live music with them once more, as a healthy, vibrant and financially secure organization," said Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony CEO. "Though our current season was unexpectedly cut short, we can find comfort in the anticipation of the 2020-2021 season which we announced on April 5."
A full schedule of the 2020-2021 season can be found at www.sandiegosymphony.org.
The following performances at Copley Symphony Hall are canceled:
- April 17 & 18, 7:30pm - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (postponed to 9/4-5 @ The Shell)
- April 25, 8pm - Coltrane X 2: Giant Steps + Blue Train in Concert
- April 26, 2pm - Gold Rush: An American Adventure
- May 2, 7:30pm - Casablanca in Concert
- May 8 & 9, 8PM - Bronfman Performs Brahms
- May 10, 2PM - Bronfman Performs Brahms
- May 16, 8PM - French Fantasies: Debussy & Ravel
- May 17, 2PM - French Fantasies: Debussy & Ravel
- May 22 & 23, 8PM - Beethoven Symphony No. 9
- May 24, 2PM - Beethoven Symphony No. 9
- May 30, 8PM - Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
The following performances in other San Diego communities are canceled:
- April 25, 11AM & 12:15PM - Music Connects in Foothills United Methodist Church
- May 12, 7:30PM - Bronfman Plays Schumann at The Conrad in La Jolla
Options for those that have tickets to a canceled event:
- Donate the value of your ticket.
- Exchange tickets for one of the many 2020-2021 indoor season concerts.
- Put tickets on account for future use.
For assistance with any of the above ticketing options, email the Ticket Office at tickets@sandiegosymphony.org.
The San Diego Symphony encourages virtual connection during this time. Music lovers can:
- Follow the San Diego Symphony and San Diego musicians on Instagram @sandiegosymphony and @sandiegosymphonymusicians
- Listen to rebroadcasts of concerts on 89.5 KPBS every Sunday night at 8PM
- Check out the San Diego Symphony Spotify channel where you can find playlists for each of our previously scheduled concerts
- Subscribe to Nuvi Mehta's podcasts on ITunes or through our website