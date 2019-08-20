San Diego Shakespeare Society Presents KING LEAR For One Night Only

Returning to its roots of staged readings, the San Diego Shakespeare Society will present William Shakespeare's tragedy "King Lear" on September 22, 2019, directed by Thomas Haine.

In Shakespeare's study of family dynamics, the aging King attempts to divide his kingdom based on how much his daughters profess their love. Things do not go as planned: factions and plotting become evident within families, with siblings, parents, and confidants warring and many searching for hope.

"It's the greatest of all Shakespeare's plays. A story of pride, estrangement, reconciliation, self-discovery, forgiveness and redemption. It is a testament to the power and endurance of love-a message that speaks comfort to a world filled with anxiety and fear," says director Thomas Haine.

The one-night-only reading is a fundraiser for the Society and will be held at 7:00 pm at the Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. See one of Shakespeare's masterpieces come to life in the hands of some of San Diego's finest actors and "bardophiles"!

In the title role of King Lear is San Diego actor CHARLIE RIENDEAU [pictured], the Assistant Director for the two Shakespeare Festivals at The Old Globe and for the first two Educational tours. Charlie is the former Artistic Director of both the Temecula Overland Players and the Ramona Hillside Players. In San Diego, he has worked with North Coast Repertory, ion, Diversionary, and Scripps Ranch Theatres; The Broadway; Poor Players and Renaissance Theatre Companies; New Village Arts; Mission Playhouse; Moonlight at the Avo; the Fritz (former Board member); The Old Globe; La Jolla Theatre Ensemble; at the Lyceum; and with Lynx. Charlie received his B.A. in Theatre and M.A. in Educational Administration at San Diego State University. He won a Patté Award for Best Actor for playing King Henry "The Lion in Winter".

THOMAS HAINE recently directed "Macbeth" at the 10th Avenue Playhouse in downtown San Diego. Other directing credits include "Hamlet" at the Coronado Playhouse, and "Tartuffe", "Hedda Gabler", "You Can't Take it With You", "Bury the Dead", "Rumors", and "Dearly Departed". He received formal training in directing from the Berkeley Rep and Cambridge University in England. Mr. Haine is a 2010 graduate of the British American Drama Academy, Oxford University.

The ensemble includes Julia Giolzetti (Cordelia), Patricia Elmore Costa (Goneril), Tami Curtice (Regan), Darryl Woodson (Kent), John Tessmer (Gloucester), Patrick McBride (The Fool), Nathan Agin (Edmund), Kevin Manley (Edgar), Steve Jensen (Albany), Martin White (Cornwall), Michael Adler (Oswald/Messenger), Josh Freeman (King of France/Doctor/Captain), Ray Lynch (Duke of Burgundy/Knight), and Danny Fulkerson (Old Man/Gentleman).

All actors in the cast are San Diego Shakespeare Society members (annual membership for individuals starts at $35), and the SDSS will have more staged readings in 2020 and beyond.

The performance is dedicated to Jack Winans, who directed many of the Society's readings over the years. Jack was a former SDSS Board Member and longtime member who passed away in 2019.

Tickets are $25 and will be available online at sandiegoshakespearesociety.org. SDSS members enjoy a 20% discount. The Westminster Theatre is located at 3598 Talbot St. in San Diego, California. Admission includes a complimentary reception after the show.

The staged reading is a one-night only fundraiser for the San Diego Shakespeare Society, a not-for-profit that began in 2001, founded by Thomas Haine, Jonathan McMurtry, and Alex Sandie. All proceeds from this event will support the Society, the only group in San Diego County dedicated to the Bard year-round! The SDSS hosts monthly readings, panel discussions, workshops, and more-all to promote and to celebrate Shakespeare's remarkable works!





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You