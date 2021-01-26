San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP Present ANNA IN THE TROPICS Live Stream Reading

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) and Amigos del REP announced today a live streamed reading of Anna in the Tropics, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Nilo Cruz. The play reading will be streamed on Monday, February 15th at 5 PM PST (6 PM MST, 7 PM CST, 8 PM EST), and will be available for viewing until Thursday, February 18th at 11:59PM PST. Tickets are available with a recommended donation of $10. For accessibility purposes, audiences are able to select a price option between $0 and $250, depending on their current circumstances.



Winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize, this lush romantic drama depicts a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1930, Cruz imagines the catalytic effect the arrival of a new "lector" (who reads Tolstoy's Anna Karenina to the workers as they toil in the cigar factory) has on a Cuban-American family.

Nilo Cruz is a young Cuban-American playwright whose work has been produced widely around the United States, including The Public Theater (New York, NY), South Coast Repertory (Costa Mesa, CA), Magic Theatre (San Francisco, CA), Oregon Shakespeare Festival, McCarter Theater (Princeton, NJ) and New Theatre (Coral Gables, FL). His other plays include Night Train to Bolina, Two Sisters and a Piano, Hortensia and the Museum of Dreams, and Anna in the Tropics (Winner of 2003 Pulitzer Prize). Mr. Cruz teaches playwriting at Yale University and lives in New York City.

Tickets are now available for reservation with a suggested donation of $10 at sdrep.org. Viewing links will be provided in purchase confirmation emails.