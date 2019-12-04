San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces Return Of Hit Annual Holiday Concert

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the return of the popular annual holiday concert, Winter Schminter: A Chanukah & Winter Solstice Celebration. The concert, performed by Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival favorites Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi, will play the Lyceum Space theatre on Monday, December 23 at 8 p.m. Klezmer and folk music from around the world to celebrate the holiday season is sure to be fun for the whole family!

Winter Schminter will present joyous and soulful music to celebrate the holiday season. The music will ring in every winter celebration, from Chanukah to Christmas to the pagan Winter Solstice. Beautiful melodies will be punctuated with amazing improvisation by this world class ensemble. Don't miss this end of the year event.

"National treasure Yale Strom and his amazing band soulfully wish a happy winter solstice (and holiday) with a whole world of musical virtuosity," says San Diego REP Associate Artistic Director Todd Salovey.



Tickets to Winter Schminter are on sale now for $18. Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Prices subject to change.



About Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi

Hot Pstromi bandleader and founder Yale Strom was a pioneer among revivalists in conducting extensive field research in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans among the Jewish and Roma communities. This unique research formed the foundation for Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi. Hot Pstromi's sound - a fusion of traditional klezmer, new Jewish music, Roma, khasidic, world beat and Balkan music noted for long improvisational breaks - is unique and celebrated.

To learn more about San Diego Repertory Theatre, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit sdrep.org.





