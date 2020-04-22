San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces 2020/2021 Season

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the lineup for its 2020/2021 season at the Lyceum Theatre.

For its 45th season, San Diego REP invites audiences to laugh their heads off with She the People by The Second City; to take a fresh look at the founding of our country, as told by the faces of 21st-century America in JQA; to take a trip down memory lane with Ric Salinas in the one-man tour-de-virtuosity that is 57 Chevy; to dive deep into the mystery and adventure of the 2015 Tony Award-winner for Best Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; to go on a journey that flips The Grapes of Wrath on its head as the Joads head back to Oklahoma in Mother Road; and to relish in the genius of Hershey Felder, with the world premiere of Anna & Sergei, featuring the music of Rachmaninoff. Season 45 tickets are currently available by subscription only and can be purchased by calling the box office at (619) 544-1000.

"We know we live in very trying times, but we know this will pass. When it does, San Diego REP will continue to be dedicated to intimate, provocative and inclusive theatre for our community. Season 44 was one of the most popular in our history, even as we weather this storm the world currently finds itself in. The REP staff and I are all working toward the future with hope and excitement," said REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. "For Season 45, we are setting our sights high, offering unforgettable stories of triumph, transition, family, politics and adventure, plus a glorious dose of musical virtuosity. Season 45 is filled with inspiring stories, desires that transcend borders, families who push each other forward and music that opens our ears to the majesty of our diverse world."

"Year after year we reach higher and higher here at The REP, and our 45th season continues that ambitious reach," said REP Managing Director Larry Alldredge. "I know that that our audiences will be thrilled by the work we are doing this coming season! We are all looking forward to the future when we can make magic at the Lyceum again."

Opening Season 45 is the high octane, fearlessly funny, She the People (September 9 - 27, 2020), with the world famous comedy company The Second City setting up shop in The Lyceum in September. Fresh off rave reviews in Chicago, DC and Toronto, this hilarious comedy showcase directed by Carly Heffernan satirizes the reality of being a woman in this wild world, exploding the myths and misrepresentations surrounding bachelorettes, Beyoncé, the 2020 election and much more. The Washington Post called it a "funny, fiercely political sketch-comedy show" and the Chicago Tribune called it "empowering entertainment."

John Quincy Adams was a President, Congressman, influential diplomat and had a career that spanned from George Washington to Abraham Lincoln. Aaron Posner's new play JQA (October 8 - November 1, 2020), is an inventive series of theatrically imagined conversations between Adams, Washington, Frederick Douglass, Andrew Jackson, Lincoln and more, all told by only 4 actors that share and swap characters frequently. REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse will take the helm with direction.

Ric Salinas, founding member of the legendary Culture Clash, returns to The REP with 57 Chevy (November 19 - December 6, 2020). Written by Cris Franco about his memories of his own father, REP audiences got a sneak preview of this moving story of a father and son in the 2019 San Diego REP Latinx New Play Festival. Now a fully realized production, 57 Chevy is a trip down memory lane and an examination of the American Dream. Head of the USD/Old Globe MFA program Jesse Perez will direct.

REP Associate Artistic Director Todd Salovey will direct the 2015 Tony Award-winner for Best Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (January 14 - February 7, 2021). This widely beloved play is the winner of 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards, and has consistently been one of the most-produced plays every season since its premiere.

Inspired by John Steinbeck's masterpiece The Grapes of Wrath, Mother Road (March 11 - April 4, 2021) by Octavio Solis, directed by Woodhouse, flips a literary classic on its head. This imagined sequel to one of the greatest American novels ever sees the Joads return to Oklahoma and reckon with what it means to be American in the 21st-century Western United States.

After many record-breaking performances in recent years, Hershey Felder will return to San Diego REP with the world premiere of a new entry into his composers series, Anna & Sergei (May 11 - June 6, 2021). Directed by Trevor Hay, piano virtuoso Hershey Felder tackles the music of Rachmaninoff to tell the story of the composer's relationship with a woman who claimed to be Anastasia, the legendary daughter of Russia's last czar.

Season 45 Calendar: She the People (September 9 - 27, 2020); JQA (October 8 - November 1, 2020); 57 Chevy (November 19 - December 6, 2020); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (January 14 - February 7, 2021); Mother Road (March 11 - April 4, 2021); Anna & Sergei (May 11 - June 6, 2021).

Tickets to Season 45 are currently available by subscription only. For more information or to purchase a subscription, please call the box office at (619) 544-1000. Single tickets will be available June 1 at

www.sdrep.org. Dates subject to change.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO REP'S 2020/2021 SEASON

She the People

FROM THE WORLD FAMOUS COMEDY COMPANY

September 9 - 27, 2020 | On the Lyceum Stage

Press opening: Thursday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m.

By The Second City

Directed by Carly Heffernan

Hot off rave reviews and extended engagements in Chicago, Toronto and DC, She the People is coming to America's Finest City. A high-octane show entirely created, designed and performed by the fearlessly funny women of world-famous comedy mecca The Second City, She the People satirizes the reality of being a woman in this wild world, exploding the myths and misrepresentations surrounding bachelorettes, Beyoncé, the 2020 election and much more. The Washington Post called it a "funny, fiercely political sketch-comedy show" and the Chicago Tribune called it "empowering entertainment."

JQA

AN EXCITING NEW PLAY

October 8 - November 1, 2020 | In the Lyceum Space

Press Opening: Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 PM

By Aaron Posner

Directed by Sam Woodhouse

John Quincy Adams, child of the American Revolution, son of a Founding Father, President and Congressman, had an incredible political career that spanned 54 years and was one of the greatest diplomats in American history. In JQA we are taken through a series imagined conversations from the brilliant minds of extraordinary Americans like George Washington, Frederick Douglas, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln and others. In this funny, moving, inspiring piece Award-winning playwright Aaron Posner (Stupid F**ing Bird) challenges us to reexamine ourselves, our definition of government and our future in light of our past. This is just the show to elevate the conversation during the election season about what government should do for the people of America. In the spirit of Hamilton, JQA is presented by a cast of actors that look like what America looks like today.

57 Chevy

FEATURING Ric Salinas OF Culture Clash

November 19 - December 6, 2020 | In the Lyceum Space

Press Opening: Wednesday, November 25 at 7:00 PM

By Cris Franco

Directed by Jesse Perez

It's 1964 and ten-year-old Junior is in crisis: his Old World Mexican dad is loading the 1957 Chevy and moving the entire familia from their familiar and diverse East Side neighborhood to a new tract home in the middle-class and eerily homogenous San Fernando Valley. This one-man memory play starring Ric Salinas of Culture Clash and written by Emmy Award-winning writer/comedian Cris Franco, humorously explores the generation of "double immigrants" who first moved from their homelands to the U.S. barrios in search of opportunity, then moved up into the suburbs in search of color TV and the middle-class American dream! 57 Chevy is a hilarious and deeply endearing tale performed by a brilliant and lovable master of comedy and storytelling.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

2015 TONY AWARD WINNER FOR BEST PLAY

January 14 - February 7, 2021 | In the Lyceum Space

Press Opening: Wednesday, January 27 at 7:00 PM

By Simon Stephens

Directed by Todd Salovey

Christopher is a 15 year-old boy with an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, incapable of lying, detests being touched, and distrusts strangers. Suspected of killing his neighbor's dog with a garden fork, he is determined to find the true culprit. At seven minutes after midnight, Christopher's detective work leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a deeply personal quest that upturns his world. With a title inspired by a Sherlock Holmes tale, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is based on an International Best-Seller novel by Mark Haddon. The highly acclaimed stage version of the story won 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards, including 'Best Play.'

Mother Road

A CLASSIC REIMAGINED

March 11 - April 4, 2021 | On the Lyceum Stage

Press opening: Wednesday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.

By Octavio Solis

Directed by Sam Woodhouse

In John Steinbeck's masterpiece The Grapes of Wrath, Tom Joad uproots his family from their bleak, Depression-era life in Oklahoma in search of a better one out west. In Mother Road, it's 100 years later, and descendant William Joad finds himself at the end of his life and in need of a blood relative to inherit the Joad family farm in Oklahoma. He's shocked to discover the only surviving descendant of Tom Joad is a Mexican-American man named Martín Jodes. Full of heart, humor, love and loss, the Joads' epic journey is reversed as Martín returns to Oklahoma to claim what is rightfully his and create a better life for his friends, family and himself. This powerful new play by Octavio Solis (Lydia, El Paso Blue) deftly explores the intersection of people and cultures and what it means to be American in the western United States.

Anna & Sergei

A Hershey Felder WORLD PREMIERE

May 11 - June 6, 2021 | On the Lyceum Stage

Press Opening: Wednesday, May 5 at 7:00 PM

Featuring the Music of Sergei Rachmaninoff

Written and performed by Hershey Felder

Directed by Trevor Hay

Hershey will take you on a little known story about the great Russian pianist and composer, Sergei Rachmaninoff. Set at the Garden City Hotel in Long Island, New York, this is the story of the great composer crossing paths with someone he believed to be a descendent of Czar Nicholas II. Living in America and longing for his familiar Russian roots and home, Sergei Rachmaninoff allowed himself to be taken on a journey that few would ever believe. Join Hershey for a trip back in time to 1928 New York, for something shockingly different and new, as we explore the worlds of Anna & Sergei.





