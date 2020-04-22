San Diego Repertory Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season; CURIOUS INCIDENT, JQA, and More!

San Diego Repertory Theatre's current season was cut short due to the current health crisis. The 2020-21 season has now been revealed, aiming to open September 9, and featuring six productions running through April 2021.

Check out the full lineup below!

SHE THE PEOPLE

SEPTEMBER 09 - 27, 2020

Written & Performed By: The Second City

The world-famous comedy company The Second City brings their high octane, fearlessly funny brand of comedy to America's Finest City, satirizing and exploring what it means to be a woman in 2020.

JQA

OCTOBER 08 - NOVEMBER 01, 2020

Written by: Aaron Posner

A funny, moving, inspiring new play about one of the greatest diplomats in American history, exploring our definition of government and what it should do for the American people.

Hershey Felder, A PARIS LOVE STORY

NOVEMBER 05 - 29, 2020

Featuring the Music of: Claude Debussy

A personal journey through the magic of Paris and its greatest composer, Claude Debussy.

57 CHEVY

NOVEMBER 19 - DECEMBER 06, 2020

Starring: Ric Salinas of Culture Clash

Starring Ric Salinas of Culture Clash, a hilarious and deeply endearing tale that explores the generation whose parents first moved from their homelands to the U.S. in search of opportunity, then moved into the suburbs in search of the American dream.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

JANUARY 14 - FEBRUARY 07, 2021

Written by: Simon Stephens

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play and adapted from the novel of the same name, this highly acclaimed play has won 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards. Join 15-year-old Christopher on his deeply personal quest that will upturn his world.

MOTHER ROAD

MARCH 11 - APRIL 04, 2021

Written by: Octavio Solis

In a reversal of John Steinbeck's masterpiece, The Grapes of Wrath, legendary playwright Octavio Solis returns the Joad family to their Oklahoma farm 100 years later with a powerful story about what it means to be American today in the western United States.

ANNA & SERGEI

MAY 11 - JUNE 06, 2021

Featuring the Music of: Sergei Rachmaninoff

The little known story about the great Russian pianist and composer, Sergei Rachmaninoff , and a journey that few would ever believe. Join Hershey for a trip back to New York in 1928 for something shockingly different and new.





