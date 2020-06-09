San Diego REP To Host Live Online Salon Discussing The Experiences Of Black Theatre Artists

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the details of a live online salon aimed at discussing the experiences of black theatre artists in San Diego, called "We Are Listening." The panel, hosted by San Diego REP's Development Coordinator and San Diego radio personality Ahmed Dents, will take place live on Zoom, Friday, June 19 at 7PM. The live event will feature some of San Diego's Black theatre artists discussing their careers in theatre and their experiences as Black Americans in the industry, followed by a brief question and answer session where viewers can ask questions of the panel.

Joining Dents will be founding Artistic Director of MOXIE Theatre and San Diego favorite director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, Old Globe board member and Theatre Corner founder Michael Taylor, San Diego Arts & Culture Commissioner, CEO of Urban Warriors and founder of Kuumba Fest Dajahn Blevins, La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Programs Manager & Local Casting Director Jacole Kitchen, Common Ground Theatre Guest Artistic Director Yolanda Franklin and San Diego favorite actor Antonio "TJ" Johnson.

Viewing details will be available soon at sdrep.org/listening

San Diego REP recently released the following statement in response to the protests happening across the country:

"We at San Diego REP cannot and will not tolerate the systemic racism that continues to plague our country.

We are crushed by the senseless and tragic deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery-and of the far too many black lives that have systemically been cut short over centuries, before them.

Our mission has long been to nourish progressive political and social values, and implicit in that is the responsibility to stand up for marginalized communities. We vow to examine and dismantle the structures of racism within theatre, within society, and within the deepest part of our own selves.

We stand in unity with our Black brothers and sisters.

Black Lives Matter.

We ask you to join us in taking action today. Together let us lift our voices and galvanize our collective privilege, creativity and financial capacity-to work relentlessly towards finally delivering the promise of that arc towards justice for all. Once and for all.

Suggested resources as to how you can make an impact: Black Lives Matter; Black Visions Collective; Reclaim the Block; Campaign Zero; Communities United Against Police Brutality; Unicorn Riot; National Bailout Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; Anti Police-Terror Project; Showing Up for Racial Justice; Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego; Activist San Diego"

