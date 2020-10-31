San Diego REP Extends Viewing for Aaron Posner's JQA

The film of Posner’s play about President John Quincy Adams will now be available for viewing through November 29.

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today extended viewing access for the theatre's filmed version of Aaron Posner's play JQA. Directed by REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse, the film of Posner's play about President John Quincy Adams will now be available for viewing through November 29. Tickets and more information are available now at sdrep.org.

John Quincy Adams, child of the American Revolution, son of a Founding Father, President and Congressman, had an incredible political career that spanned 54 years and was one of the greatest diplomats in American history. In JQA we are taken through a series imagined conversations from the brilliant minds of extraordinary Americans like George Washington, Frederick Douglas, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln and others. In this funny, moving, inspiring piece Award-winning playwright Aaron Posner (Stupid F**ing Bird) challenges us to reexamine ourselves, our definition of government and our future in light of our past. This is just the show to elevate the conversation during the election season about what government should do for the people of America. In the spirit of Hamilton, JQA is presented by a cast of actors that look like what America looks like today.

