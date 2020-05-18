San Diego REP Announces Innovative, Immersive BEACHTOWN LIVE

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today Beachtown Live!, a brand new weekly streaming project written and directed by REP Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza. Beginning on Wednesday, June 3 and happening live every Wednesday through July 29, members of the original cast of Siguenza's Beachtown and other San Diego favorite actors will join San Diego REP audiences to discuss how their fictional hometown should face the global pandemic crisis. Full of comedy and music, Beachtown Live! is certain to be the most innovative, immersive and interactive project in San Diego REP history. Access to the weekly live stream will be free of charge and further details about how to participate will be announced soon.



"We're collectively experiencing something that none of us have ever gone through. Times like these call for innovative ideas and provocative experimentation. What Herbert and the artistic staff at San Diego REP have come up with in Beachtown Live! fits the bill," says Sam Woodhouse, San Diego REP's Artistic Director. "We're thrilled to be trying something this fresh and new, and trust that San Diego REP audiences will love the opportunity to become part of the show in this new virtual way. Theatre happens when actor and audience meet, and Beachtown Live! aims to spark that magic online."

The small Southern California coastal community of Beachtown is facing a pandemic. The city has formed the Road to the Future Task Force to deal with the challenges the pandemic brings, and they need to hear your thoughts and opinions. As a citizen of Beachtown, you'll help decide when and how to open beaches, parks, schools and offices; how to mitigate the effect on vulnerable communities, and other timely issues. Every Wednesday, Mayor Steve Novak and the Road to the Future Task Force will meet online at 7pm to host a participatory town hall with each other and with citizens (like you) who join the conversation and debate online. The first of 9 Task Force meetings will be broadcast live on the web on Wednesday, June 3 at 7pm. As always, town hall meetings are free to join and participation is welcomed but not mandatory.

The cast of San Diego REP's Beachtown Live! includes Jason Heil (Hand to God, Clybourne Park), Salomon Maya (Manifest Destinitis, Bad Hombres/Good Wives), Marci Anne Weubben (Beachtown at San Diego REP, A Little Night Music at Cygnet Theatre), Antonio "TJ" Johnson (Beachtown at San Diego REP, Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1, 2 & 3 at Intrepid Theatre Company), Sandra Ruiz (Beachtown, In the Time of the Butterflies), William "BJ" Robinson (Beachtown, host of KPBS/arts) and Mondis Vakili (House of Joy at San Diego REP, A Thousand Splendid Suns at The Old Globe).

Siguenza will write and direct the piece, with consultation from Rachel Grossman, the founder of Washington D.C. area theatre, dog & pony dc. Sarah Zimmerman will serve as Stage Manager and Technical Director, with Danielle Ward as Dramaturg.

Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You