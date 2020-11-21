San Diego Opera Calls LA BOHEME Drive-In Production a Success

San Diego Opera is celebrating the success of its drive-in production of La Boheme that took place last month, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Two out of the four performances sold out all 450 available parking spaces, and the other two performances sold 96 percent and 85 percent, respectively. San Diego Opera estimates that more than 3,000 people attended the four combined performances.

According to a patron survey, 99% of attendees reported that they felt safe in the environment.

"There are many things to be proud of with our recent drive-in 'La bohème,' " David Bennett, San Diego Opera's general director, said in a statement. "It was incredibly strong musically and dramatically, gave much-needed employment to many, and provided an opportunity for our audiences to enjoy a communal experience after spending so much time alone. But most importantly, we did this with zero COVID-19 positive results. We proved that with good planning, safety and artistic ingenuity can coexist."

