San Diego Musical Theatre Announces 2020 Season

San Diego Musical Theater announces their 2020 Season of Musicals at the historic Horton Grand Theater! The companies 13th season will share stories of love, deception, horror, and lots of laughs with musical styles ranging from classical to pop, rock and everything in between.

The 2020 season of musicals will open with the warm romantic comedy She Loves Me, an intimate and touching show, featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret). She Loves Me was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964 and the 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written.

The next show in our series is the high flying musical comedy, Catch Me If You Can. Based on the hit DreamWorks film, this splashy spectacle follows the adventures of a globetrotting con artist. Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is a musical about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning "dream team," with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

Feeding on the audience in the fall will be, Little Shop Of Horrors. This show has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years with book by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become not only one of the most popular shows in the world but one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows too.

The final show in our series is the iconic seasonal favorite, A Christmas Story. Nine year old Ralphie Parker wants one thing for Christmas, and one thing only: An Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. There's only one problem: everyone else is convinced he'll shoot

his eye out! Undeterred, he begins his saga of convincing all the necessary players, from his sweet and protective Mother, to his straightlaced teacher, Miss Shields, all the way to Santa Claus himself, that he needs that gun for the protection of his loved ones, and maybe even a little cowboy glory to call his own.

"I am excited to start the year with the perfect Valentine musical, She Loves Me!" says Artistic Director, Jill Townsend. "It will star San Diego and SDMT favorite Allison Spratt Peace as Amalia. SDMT audiences may remember Allison as Maria in The Sound Of Music, Betty Haynes in White Christmas and Judy in 9 to 5. We are thrilled to have her back on our stage in this romantic comedy!

I chose our next musical, Catch Me If You Can, as it is a big and bright spectacle with high-energy dance numbers, a riveting story and a swinging score. All of these things make this show an ideal choice for us here at SDMT. We are so happy to announce that Geno Carr Who you may remember as Doctor Madden/Dr. Fine in SDMT's Next To Normal, will be starring as Agent Carl Hanratty after a two year stint on Broadway in Come From Away!

In the fall, I am thrilled to bring the Off Broadway and sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors to our audiences! It is the perfect tongue in cheek comedy for the Halloween season. We will bring back San Diego favorites Robert J. Townsend to direct and Luke Harvey Jacobs to choreograph this deviously delicious musical!

And to get our audiences in the holiday spirit for the second year in a row, we are producing A Christmas Story! Filled with the same quirky and lovable characters that you know and love from the movie, this zany, heartfelt, and nostalgic musical is as delightful as the biggest, shiniest present under the tree on Christmas morning!"

Gary and Erin, the Producers of San Diego Musical Theatre, spend a great deal of time considering the upcoming seasons and with so many musicals to choose from the task gets harder every year.

"We love every season of musicals that we produce and just know that with the variety of shows we have in our lineup for 2020, it's going to be another great season! This four show season isn't the only thing that SDMT will be up to for 2020 - so keep an eye out for another DonL and the SDMT Big Band event, cabarets, movies and more at the Horton Grand Theatre!"

Season subscriptions now available a www.sdmt.org





