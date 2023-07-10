San Diego Civic Theatre Future Uncertain As the City Aims to Redevelop

The theatre is the largest of its kind in San Diego County.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

The 58-year-old San Diego Civic Theatre's future is uncertain as the city aims to redevelop five blocks in the civic core. The theatre is the largest of its kind in San Diego County.

Read the full story at The San Diego Union-Tribune HERE

San Diego Civic Theater presents Broadway productions, ballet and opera performances. The venue hosted 370,000 people across 176 performances in the most recent fiscal year ending June 30. Broadway San Diego, the Civic Theatre’s largest user, staged 130 performances at the Civic Theatre.

The city is marketing downtown real estate to the bidder who can deliver the most residential units deed-restricted for low-income families. The land includes the City Administration Building, the Civic Center Plaza office tower, the Golden Hall event center, a public plaza, parking garage, the theater and the 101 Ash St. tower.

“We can’t just be a beach town or a (town with the) San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld. We are way more than that,” said Raul Salamanca, founder and artistic director of Golden State Ballet. “We are a city with a vibrant art scene, with people who want to experience art and want to support it. And by taking a venue away such as the Civic Theatre, it makes it that much more difficult for us to be considered a world-class destination.”

Read the full story HERE



