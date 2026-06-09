SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS to Return for Season Three at Balboa Theatre

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This fall, the silver screen flickers and the Wonder Morton Theatre Organ roars back to life as Silent Movie Mondays returns to the Historic Balboa Theatre for its highly anticipated third season — an immersive celebration of silent cinema where classic films, immersive music, and a devoted community of moviegoers come together for unforgettable Monday nights in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Following the season reveal during the June 8 screening of Safety Last! — the finale of Season Two — San Diego Theatres is proud to unveil a new lineup of seven silent-era classics spanning spine-tingling suspense, sweeping romance, laugh-out-loud comedy, and grand adventure.

“San Diego Theatres is thrilled to present the third season of Silent Movie Mondays at the Balboa Theatre”, said Steven Johnson, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for San Diego Theatres. Johnson added, “Season Three showcases some of the best silent cinema of the era, and a roster of acclaimed theatre organists that will delight not only our loyal audience but those new to this exceptional experience.

Season Three of Silent Movie Mondays will kick off with two haunting silent classics: The Headless Horseman (1922) on September 21 featuring acclaimed theatre organist Ken Double, followed by Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) featuring organist David Marsh on October 26 Setting the tone for an autumn filled with excitement and just the right dose of suspense and scare from cinema’s earliest storytellers.

Audiences will delight in our Laurel & Hardy holiday triple-feature on December 7 featuring organist Russ Peck, and revel in the thrilling spectacle of Buster Keaton’s The General (1926) with organist Brett Valliant on February 8, and swoon over the sweeping romance of The Sheik (1921) featuring organist David Marsh, laugh alongside Harold Lloyd’s heartfelt comedy Grandma’s Boy (1922) accompanied by organist Russ Peck on May 3, and we close Season Three of Silent Movie Mondays with the dazzling fantasy epic The Thief of Bagdad (1924) featuring a return of organist Ken Double.

Each screening begins with a live pre-show performance on the historic Wonder Morton Theatre Organ, by acclaimed theatre organist Rosemary Bailey, setting the mood to help transport audiences back to the magic of the early days of moviemaking. Following each screening, an engaging talkback with the evening organist alongside a film expert, offering behind-the-scenes context, historical insight, and lively conversation brings these nearly century-old stories into a fresh, contemporary light.

Silent Movie Mondays has become a gathering place for classic film lovers, curious newcomers, and costumed enthusiasts alike. Guests are encouraged to lean into each month’s theme — with many attendees arriving in period-inspired attire, playful costumes, or looks inspired by the evening’s featured film, helping transform the Historic Balboa Theatre into a living tribute to cinema’s golden age. Arrive early and stay late for fun and informative activities!

Balboa Theatre’s history began in 1924 when it opened as a vibrant venue for vaudeville, music, and silent films in downtown San Diego. A century later, that legacy continues as audiences are transported back to that era when these films illuminated the screen and the theatre organ roared to life creating a whimsical, atmospheric, and totally unique auditory experience that replicated the sounds of a full symphony at the fingertips of one player.

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