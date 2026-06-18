Photos: Ato Blankson-Wood, Amelia Pedlow, and Sam Lilja Star in MEASURE FOR MEASURE at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe is presenting William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure as the first production of its 2026 Summer Shakespeare Festival. Directed by Vivienne Benesch, the production runs through July 12 in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, with opening night set for June 20.

In Shakespeare's exploration of power, morality, and hypocrisy, Vienna is thrown into turmoil when the Duke disappears and leaves the strict Angelo in charge. As Angelo attempts to impose virtue on the city, his own actions reveal the flaws beneath his rigid moral authority.

The cast features Ato Blankson-Wood as Duke, Sam Lilja as Angelo, Katie MacNichol as Mistress Overdone, David T. Patterson as Claudio, Amelia Pedlow as Isabella, Reza Salazar as Pompey, Calvin Leon Smith as Lucio, and Bruce Turk as Escalus.

Also appearing are Charlie Alguera, Lance D. Bush, Trevor Butler, Juliette Cacciatore, Ethan Fox, Madi Goff, Kristina Hinako, Stephanie Hinck, Conner Keef, Susane Lee, Max Lorn-Krause, Shalyn Welch, and Kayce Wilson.

The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Lex Liang, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, sound designer Melanie Chen Cole, choreographer Javier Velasco, voice and text coach Nathan C. Crocker, casting directors Duncan Stewart, CSA, and Patrick Maravilla, CSA, and production stage manager Jenny Kennedy.

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet



The cast of Measure for Measure

Ato Blankson-Wood, David T. Patterson, and Amelia Pedlow

The cast of Measure for Measure

David T. Patterson and Amelia Pedlow

Sam Lilja with the cast of Measure for Measure

Sam Lilja

Reza Salazar and Trevor Butler

David T. Patterson, Amelia Pedlow, and Ato Blankson-Wood

Ato Blankson-Wood and David T. Patterson

Amelia Pedlow

Sam Lilja and Amelia Pedlow

Charlie Alguera, Max Lorn-Krause, and Ato Blankson-Wood

Charlie Alguera and Ato Blankson-Wood

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