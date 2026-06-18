Photos: Ato Blankson-Wood, Amelia Pedlow, and Sam Lilja Star in MEASURE FOR MEASURE at The Old Globe
See photos from William Shakespeare's classic comedy opening The Old Globe's 2026 Summer Shakespeare Festival.
The Old Globe is presenting William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure as the first production of its 2026 Summer Shakespeare Festival. Directed by Vivienne Benesch, the production runs through July 12 in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, with opening night set for June 20.
In Shakespeare's exploration of power, morality, and hypocrisy, Vienna is thrown into turmoil when the Duke disappears and leaves the strict Angelo in charge. As Angelo attempts to impose virtue on the city, his own actions reveal the flaws beneath his rigid moral authority.
The cast features Ato Blankson-Wood as Duke, Sam Lilja as Angelo, Katie MacNichol as Mistress Overdone, David T. Patterson as Claudio, Amelia Pedlow as Isabella, Reza Salazar as Pompey, Calvin Leon Smith as Lucio, and Bruce Turk as Escalus.
Also appearing are Charlie Alguera, Lance D. Bush, Trevor Butler, Juliette Cacciatore, Ethan Fox, Madi Goff, Kristina Hinako, Stephanie Hinck, Conner Keef, Susane Lee, Max Lorn-Krause, Shalyn Welch, and Kayce Wilson.
The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Lex Liang, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, sound designer Melanie Chen Cole, choreographer Javier Velasco, voice and text coach Nathan C. Crocker, casting directors Duncan Stewart, CSA, and Patrick Maravilla, CSA, and production stage manager Jenny Kennedy.
Photo Credit: Rich Soublet
The cast of Measure for Measure
Ato Blankson-Wood, David T. Patterson, and Amelia Pedlow
The cast of Measure for Measure
David T. Patterson and Amelia Pedlow
Sam Lilja with the cast of Measure for Measure
Sam Lilja
Reza Salazar and Trevor Butler
David T. Patterson, Amelia Pedlow, and Ato Blankson-Wood
Ato Blankson-Wood and David T. Patterson
Amelia Pedlow
Sam Lilja and Amelia Pedlow
Charlie Alguera, Max Lorn-Krause, and Ato Blankson-Wood
Charlie Alguera and Ato Blankson-Wood
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