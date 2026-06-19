Review: HAIRSPRAY at New Village Arts

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New Village Arts closes its season with “Hairspray”, the beloved musical comedy that continues to charm audiences nearly two decades after its Broadway debut. Playing through July 19, this energetic production delivers plenty of smiles, catchy songs, and heartfelt messages, creating an enjoyable evening of family-friendly entertainment. Notably, the production features 23 New Village Arts acting debuts, bringing a wealth of fresh faces and new energy to the stage.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, “Hairspray” follows Tracy Turnblad, a teenager whose dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show unexpectedly turns her into a local celebrity. As Tracy embraces her newfound platform, she challenges racial segregation and narrow beauty standards while inspiring those around her to stand up for change. The show's themes of inclusion and acceptance remain as timely as ever, wrapped in a package of infectious music and exuberant optimism.

Linsey Schreck as Tracy and Luxe The Drag Queen as Edna

Photo Credit: Jason Sullivan/Dupla Photography

Linsey Schreck makes for a plucky and irrepressible Tracy Turnblad, capturing the character's boundless optimism and determination. Opposite her, Max Leadley is an appealing Link Larkin, bringing plenty of charm to Tracy's teen-idol crush. Irelynn Terranami as Tracy’s best friend Penny and Alexander J. Brown as Sweaweed are another adorable couple as well.

As always, Eboni Muse is a standout. Her powerhouse vocals bring depth and emotional weight to Motormouth Maybelle, reminding audiences why songs like "I Know Where I've Been" remain among the musical's most powerful moments.

L-R: Alexander J. Brown, Eboni Muse, and Keanna Pye

Photo Credit: Jason Sullivan/Dupla Photography

Luxe the Drag Queen and Max Cadillac are delightful as Edna and Wilbur Turnblad. Their easy chemistry creates a sweet and believable partnership, adding warmth and humor whenever they take the stage together. And Dennis Peters is the charming host with the most, Corny Collins, who has some ideas to make the show better that aggravate his producer, Velma Von Tussel, played by Alyssa Anne Schechter.

This show features a lot of performers making their professional debut, and the talented ensemble includes Nikki Antoine, Sandy Cameron, Chloe Chenfeld, Destiny Denny, Isabella Fernandes, Jonni Garro, Shannon Gerrity, Xantia Grant, Ida Jackson, Wes Jensen, Aiden Meyndert, Keanna Pye, Aaron Reaves, Jack Stuhley, LaShawn Ware, and Aarin Wilson.

Under the direction of Kali Boston, making her professional directorial debut, the production leans into the joy at the heart of the musical. The staging keeps the story moving at a brisk pace, while Kara Mack's choreography provides plenty of energy for the show's many musical numbers. Rather than reinventing a well-loved classic, this“Hairspray” focuses on delivering the crowd-pleasing moments audiences have come to expect.

Scenic and projection designer Jesus Hurtado creates a colorful backdrop for the action, while the musical direction by Erin Vanderhyde-Grosse commits fully to the show's upbeat spirit. Costume design by Maricela Alaniz fits the time period, and Tracy’s orange two-piece outfit is adorable.

With so many artists making their New Village Arts debuts, there is a palpable sense of excitement and discovery throughout the evening, complementing the musical's themes of young people finding their voices and stepping into the spotlight.

While this “Hairspray” may not seek to redefine the familiar musical, it embraces what has made the show a favorite for generations: catchy songs, lovable characters, and an enduring message that every voice matters.

How To Get Tickets

“Hairspray” plays through July 19 at New Village Arts. For ticket and showtime information, go to newvillagearts.org

Photo Credit: Jason Sullivan/Dupla Photography

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