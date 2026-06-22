North Coast Repertory Theatre Resident Set Designer Marty Burnett Dies at 72

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North Coast Repertory Theatre has announced the passing of Marty Burnett, the company's longtime Resident Set Designer and Technical Director, who died on Saturday, June 13, 2026, his 72nd birthday, following a sudden cardiac event.

Burnett joined North Coast Rep in 1992 and spent 34 years with the company, designing and building more than 270 sets for its stage — a record believed to be unmatched by any set designer in American theatre history.

Born June 13, 1954, in Bellevue, Nebraska, to Robert and Gwendolyn Burnett, he attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Theatre from Creighton University. In 1979, he moved to San Diego intending to pursue acting.

Burnett began his career on stage at Coronado Playhouse under director Tom McCorry. While contributing ideas for a production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,” his talent for scenic design emerged. Mentored by James Baker of Grossmont College, he shifted his focus from acting to design. He served as Resident Designer at Coronado Playhouse from 1981 to 1984 and at Fiesta Dinner Theatre from 1984 to 1987, and co-owned Props and Drops from 1987 to 1991. His design work also took him to the Union Plaza, Hacienda, and Sahara Hotels and Casinos in Las Vegas, Harrah's in South Lake Tahoe, the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago, and Laguna Playhouse, before he joined North Coast Rep in 1992.

“Marty was the beating heart of our theatre,” the company said in a statement. “A craftsman, a collaborator, and a constant presence whose artistry shaped the world our audiences stepped into, production after production, season after season. He was known for his creativity, his attention to detail, and his ability to conjure entire worlds on our intimate stage. He was, quite simply, irreplaceable.”

“Marty Burnett's creative artistry, work ethic and indomitable personality have been a huge part of North Coast Rep's identity for 34 years,” said David Ellenstein, Artistic Director of North Coast Repertory Theatre. “Our audience has marveled at what he has been able to do in our intimate quarters each time they enter for a new production. Our staff has grown as a family with Marty as one of our center pieces and beloved members. Our organization will never be able to replace Marty but will learn to adapt to a new way of continuing excellence without him. His spirit would have it no other way. I will miss my friend and artistic collaborator Marty immeasurably. He loved North Coast Rep and we loved him.”

Outside the theatre, Burnett was an avid golfer who recorded five holes-in-one, a devoted godfather to three godchildren, and a beloved uncle to 19 nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brothers David (Chicago), Bruce (Minneapolis), Jim (Omaha), and Mike (Omaha), along with his godchildren, nieces and nephews, and countless friends and colleagues. He will be buried at Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue, Nebraska, alongside his parents.

Marty's final set design is for North Coast Repertory Theatre's production of “Scapin,” running July 22 – August 16.

North Coast Repertory Theatre will host a celebration of Burnett's life; details will be announced at a later date.

Burnett often wore a T-shirt that read, “Life would be boring without a little drama.” True to that spirit, the company says the show will go on.

ABOUT NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE

North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional theatre company based in Solana Beach, California. North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre, currently celebrating its 44th Season. North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.

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