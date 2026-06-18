Exclusive Video: Martín Solá and Jonny Beauchamp Discuss THE HOMBRES at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe has released an exclusive video featuring The Hombres stars Martín Solá and Jonny Beauchamp ahead of the production's final performances in San Diego.

Now playing through June 21, The Hombres is performing in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of The Old Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. Written by Tony Meneses (El Borracho), The Hombres follows Héctor and his crew of construction workers, whose daily routine revolves around toughness, bravado, and job-site banter. When complaints arise from a neighboring yoga studio over their catcalling and jokes, instructor Julián invites the men to take a class. What follows is a humorous and heartfelt examination of masculinity, friendship, and the unexpected growth that comes when the men begin to challenge their assumptions about strength and vulnerability.

"The Hombres is a deeply absorbing and genuinely humane play that tells a story of friendship, masculinity, and unexpected transformation," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Playwright Tony Meneses returns to the Globe with this award-winning and critically acclaimed play, which examines with great humor and heart the bravado that binds men together and the surprising vulnerability that so often rests just beneath its surface. Brought vividly to life by director and Globe favorite James Vásquez and a gifted company of actors and designers, the play is a warm, funny, and moving evening in the theatre, and I'm thrilled for San Diego audiences to experience it."

The cast features Jonny Beauchamp (Will Trent, Spring Awakening) as Julián, Robert Lenzi (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Miles, Jesse J. Perez (The Merry Wives of Windsor, MEMNON) as Pedro, Jason Sanchez (Titus Andronicus, El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom) as Beto, and Martín Solá (Buena Vista Social Club, How to Dance in Ohio) as Héctor.

Understudies for the production are Marcel Ferrin, Matthew Martinez Hannon, and Devyn Wade.

Director James Vásquez is joined by a creative team that includes David I. Reynoso (Scenic and Costume Design), Brandon Rosen (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager), Karla Stacey Garcia (Assistant Stage Manager), and Evelyn G. Myers (Stage Management Swing)