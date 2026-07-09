Disney Unveils 2026 San Diego Comic-Con TV Lineup: PERCY JACKSON, AMERICAN HORROR STORY & More

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Disney Entertainment Television has revealed the programming lineup taking place at San Diego's Comic-Con later this month. Beginning Thursday, July 23, Hulu Animayhem: Fandom Fuel Up, FX’s “AHS” 13 Flavors stunt, and the “Percy Jackson” Experience outdoor activations will be open to the public directly outside the San Diego Convention Center.

Additionally, there will be eight star-studded panels taking place throughout the weekend, food-and beverage offerings, immersive environments, and new merchandise on sale. The complete panel schedules and descriptions are below.

This year, Hulu Animayhem is taking over the Gaslamp with a food and beverage-driven, fan-first experience inspired by “Futurama” and “King of the Hill.” Planet Express returns to Comic-Con alongside Bobby Hill’s new Robata Chane venture. Guests can enjoy themed offerings like Fry’s 100 Days of Cold Brew and Robata Chane-inspired yakitori.

Guests will have the chance to explore immersive environments, uncover hidden Easter eggs and capture shareable moments inspired by fan-favorite storylines from each series. On the exhibit floor, Hulu Animayhem fans can also shop for new merchandise and SDCC exclusives from their favorite series like “Bob’s Burgers,” “King of the Hill,” “Futurama,” “Family Guy” and more at booth #4229.

In celebration of the upcoming 13th installment of “American Horror Story,” FX is taking over San Diego with fan-favorite characters and sweets inspired by the series. A fleet of four branded ice cream trucks will serve up a total of 12 different flavors, each inspired by a different installment. Fans will also get the chance to see a few iconic “AHS” characters, including Rubber Man (“Murder House”), Twisty the Clown (“Freak Show”), the Witch (“Coven”) and more. On Saturday evening, fans will be invited to a secret location to experience the 13th Scoop.

Returning to SDCC, the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Experience will allow fans to choose their own adventure as they step into the titan-sized trident. Along the shared journey, guests will be invited to choose which character’s path they will follow: Percy, Annabeth or Thalia. Each prong becomes a distinct, character-driven environment that reflects the forces shaping their quest. Prophecy-led clues, hidden Easter eggs from the upcoming season and exclusive Camp Half-Blood pins will all be revealed throughout the mythical journey.

Disney TV Comic-Con Panels

Thursday, July 23

“PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS” (20TH TELEVISION / DISNEY KIDS & FAMILY / DISNEY+), 10-11 A.M., HALL H

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” — A new quest awaits. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns to Hall H with an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated third season. Series stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie join executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz on a panel moderated by Juju Green to share behind-the-scenes stories, introduce the new characters and offer a glimpse at the adventures ahead as “The Titan’s Curse” comes to life later this year on Disney+.

Friday, July 24

“ADVENTURE TIME: SIDE QUESTS” SPECIAL PRESENTATION AND Q&A (CARTOON NETWORK STUDIOS / HULU / DISNEY+), 11-11:45 A.M., INDIGO BALLROOM

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog are back to punch evil’s butt across the epic, fantastical land of Ooo! Join members of the creative team and voice cast as they dive into the all-new fun adventures. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the series is now streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S.

“KING OF THE HILL” (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU), 4-4:45 P.M., INDIGO BALLROOM

Fresh off the premiere of its latest season on Hulu, join co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson and cast Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, Toby Huss and Ashley Gardner for an inside look at the new era of “King of the Hill” and what’s new for Arlen’s favorite residents.

Saturday, July 25

“BOB’S BURGERS” (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 10-10:45 A.M., BALLROOM 20

Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, supervising director Bernard Derriman and cast H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy come together to discuss the latest adventures of the Belcher family, share fan-favorite moments and tease what’s ahead for the Emmy®-winning series.

“FUTURAMA” (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU), 11-11:45 A.M., BALLROOM 20

It’s the wildest “Futurama” panel since EVER! “Futurama” returns weekly, starting on Aug. 3, on Hulu with 10 splactacular new episodes. But why wait like a sucker when you can see top-secret world-premiere footage right now, presented by Matt Groening himself! And not just himself — he’ll be joined by head writer David X. Cohen, executive producers Claudia Katz and Ken Keeler, moderator Lee Supercinski and Futurama megastars Billy West, John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche! All who do not attend will be destroyed.

“THE SIMPSONS” (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / FOX / DISNEY+), 11:45 A.M.-12:30 P.M., BALLROOM 20

“The Simpsons” is back at San Diego Comic-Con for the one millionth time! Matt Groening will be joined on stage by writers, animators and top-secret special guests for a celebration of this record-breaking millionth appearance in Ballroom 20. And to honor this millionth anniversary, “The Simpsons” will be showing an exclusive world premiere sneak preview of a chilling brand-new “Simpsons” story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie (and Barney). It’s not every day a cartoon show takes the stage at a convention literally a million times — DO NOT MISS IT!!!

“AMERICAN DAD!” (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 12:45-1:30 P.M., BALLROOM 20

As the Smiths gear up to celebrate their milestone 400th episode, join stars Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker and writers Nic Wegener, Zack Rosenblatt and Parker Deay for a sneak peek at what’s ahead in Langley Falls, including the upcoming season.

“FAMILY GUY” (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 1:30-2:15 P.M., BALLROOM 20

Join stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Arif Zahir, Jennifer Tilly, animator Peter Shin and showrunner and executive producer Rich Appel for another unforgettable panel packed with exclusive footage, special announcements and a sneak peek at what’s next for television’s most irreverent family.

“THE ROOKIE” (20TH TELEVISION / ABC / LIONSGATE), 1:45-2:45 P.M., INDIGO BALLROOM

Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez and Deric Augustine discuss the upcoming ninth season premiere, its streaming growth, becoming a viral hit with young viewers and much more.

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