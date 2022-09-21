Review: KINKY BOOTS at Moonlight Amphitheatre proves 'there is no business like shoe business'

Like Cinderella, KINKY BOOTS the musical playing at Moonlight through October 1st knows that a good pair of shoes can change your life. This high-energy and heartwarming musical brings plenty of laughs and may have you shopping for some new shoes by the end.

The musical is based on a British film of the same name (though not a musical) and is inspired by seemingly improbably but actual events. It opens with Charlie (Lukas Poost), the son and heir apparent to Price & Sons shoe factory leaving to make his life away from the family business. When his father passes away, Charlie finds that the factory is losing money and either must close or find a radically different market that needs shoes.

Charlie meets Lola (Terry Lavell), a drag queen with a dramatic flair for performance and design in London, and has an idea to save the company. Instead of making a "range of footwear for men" the factory will pivot and instead make "footwear for a range of men."

Reactions to the plan range from Lauren (Natalie Storrs) who is enthusiastic for both Charlie and the idea, to Charlie's baffled fiancée Nicola (Dayna Sauble), to outright antagonistic and prejudiced from factory worker Don (Berto Fernández).

Before Charlie knows it Lola and her backup dancers the Angels are in the factory, giving their input, and bringing a new flair to the small town. The stakes are high, but before they can take the shoes to Milan for a show exposition, prejudices have to be challenged and acceptance of themselves and others needs to be acquired.

Poost brings heart and hopefulness to Charlie, who is trying to save his employee's jobs, as well as his family legacy. His second act "Soul of a Man" is his strongest number as he contemplates his actions up to that point.

LaVell as Lola brings lots of personality and star power, both as Lola and out of drag as Simon. From the high-energy "Sex is in The Heel" to the power ballad "Hold Me In Your Heart," LaVell had the audience cheering.

Storrs brings laughs with her "History Of Wrong Guys" as she tries to talk herself out of a crush on her boss. Fernández is funny and has a nice character arc as a prejudiced worker who learns the power of acceptance and how to walk in heels. The ensemble is talented and full of fun supporting characters that each gets a moment to shine.

The Angels are played by Xavier J. Bush, Scotty Jacobson, Gerry Kenneth, Trevor Rex, Kyle White and Louis Williams Jr. and bring dance moves and high-flying gymnastics to the stage all while wearing heels.

Music Director and conductor Wilkie Ferguson is delightfully sassy and full of personality while leading the 11-piece band. Wigs by Peter Herman, lighting by Jennifer Edwards, and sound design by Jim Zadai all work together to let the story shine through.

The show's book is by Harvey Fierstein, has an upbeat score by Cyndi Lauper, with choreography by Peggy Hickey, and direction from Larry Raben. This show is a lot of fun and celebrates friendship, living your truth, and how "you can change the world when you change your mind."

KINKY BOOTS puts its best foot forward to create a fun night at the theatre and proves that there is no business like shoe business.

How To Get Tickets

KINKY BOOTS is playing at Moonlight Amphitheater through October 1st. For ticket and show time information go to www.moonlightstage.com

Photo Credit: The cast of KINKY BOOTS Courtesy of Karli Cadel