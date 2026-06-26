Review: ADULT STORYTIME: A CAREGIVER’S GUIDE TO THE BLUES at OnWord Theatre

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The “care” in “caregiving” is the heartfelt focus of OnWord Theatre's moving world premiere, “Adult Storytime: A Caregiver's Guide to the Blues”. Created and directed by Marti Gobel, this beautifully curated production blends verbatim storytelling with live blues music to create an evening less about loss than about the many ways people show up for one another throughout life.

Built from interviews Gobel conducted with caregivers of all ages and backgrounds, the production presents twelve monologues performed by Cecilia Cuevas-Torres, Wilfred Paloma, Dave Rivas, and Meesha. Their stories reveal that caring and caregiving are rarely simple. While illness and grief are certainly present, the show reminds us that caregiving also exists in moments of joy, celebration, humor, resistance, and everyday humanity.

The four performers seamlessly transform from character to character without regard to age or gender, highlighting the universality of these experiences. Each actor finds moments of genuine truth, whether portraying children, exhausted spouses, healthcare professionals, or family members navigating complicated circumstances.

Interwoven between the monologues is an outstanding live blues music played by Jacob Gobel on keyboard, Kemet Gobel on bass, Kahir Brown on drums, and Craig Griffin on guitar. Their musicianship is exceptional, providing both emotional release and joyful energy between stories. Jasmine January delivers fantastic vocals throughout the evening, effortlessly capturing the soul and resilience that define the blues. Rather than amplifying sadness, the music serves as catharsis—a reminder that the blues have always been about surviving hardship and finding hope on the other side.

The production wisely avoids portraying caregiving as a singular experience. Professional caregivers receive equal recognition alongside parents, spouses, friends, and neighbors, reinforcing that compassion comes in many forms. The result is an evening that feels authentic, allowing audience members to see pieces of themselves and those they love reflected onstage.

The program notes that the play takes place in the "immediate now," a subtle but important distinction. While each story reflects on moments from the past, they are experienced collectively in the present, reminding us that live theatre, much like caregiving itself, exists in shared moments of connection. It's a poignant invitation to be present, to celebrate those who have cared for us, and to recognize the opportunities we have to care for others every single day.

Boxes of tissues line the aisles, but “Adult Storytime: A Caregiver's Guide to the Blues” isn't designed to make audiences cry (though you may). Instead, it celebrates resilience, connection, and the extraordinary care people extend to one another every day. Filled with moving performances, phenomenal live music, and unforgettable vocals, this labor of love reminds us that caring for others and telling their stories are among the most profoundly human acts we can perform.

How To Get Tickets

“Adult Storytime: A Caregiver's Guide to the Blues” by OnWord Theatre is playing at the Light Box Theatre at Liberty Station through June 28th. For ticket and showtime information, go to onwordtheatre.com

Photo Credit: Dave Rivas, left, Cecilia Cuevas-Torres, Jasmine January, Meesha, and Wilfred Paloma in OnWord Theatre’s “Adult Storytime: A Caregiver’s Guide To the Blues.” (Bernadette Johnston / Narrative Images Photography)

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