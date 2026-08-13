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She Was Called the Heart of the Presidency. Now She Speaks for Herself.

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Featured Topic London Ticket Deals More Coverage She Was Called the Heart of the Presidency. Now She Speaks for Herself.

She was called the Heart of the Presidency. Now she speaks for herself. North Coast Repertory Theatre brings back Eleanor by demand for a limited two-week engagement, August 27 – September 6. Get tickets now.

This compelling drama gives voice to Eleanor Roosevelt, one of America's most influential First Ladies, as she reflects on her remarkable life, her marriage to Franklin D. Roosevelt, and her tireless advocacy for civil rights and social justice. Through intimate monologues and vivid storytelling, audiences discover the woman behind the public icon—her struggles, triumphs, and unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Due to overwhelming audience response, the production returns for an encore run. Visit North Coast Repertory Theatre to reserve your seats for this limited engagement before it closes on September 6.

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