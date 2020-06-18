Rehabilitation Extends BEYOND PRISON WALLS In Zoom Performance

Playwrights Project and San Diego State University School of Theatre, Television and Film (SDSU) present Beyond Prison Walls.

Beyond Prison Walls features scripts written by incarcerated playwrights in Playwrights Project's Out of the Yard Program at various correctional and reentry facilities in Southern California. Produced by San Diego State University Theatre and Playwrights Project. Performed by SDSU theatre students via Zoom.

Live Online Performances: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 6:00 pm and Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Discussion of Restorative Programs on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Presented online via Zoom! (Meeting ID shared upon reservation). Pay-what-you-can. Attendance is free; anyone with the financial means is encouraged to donate to Playwrights Project to support future programming.

For reservations and information visit: http://www.playwrightsproject.org/productions/community/.

Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You