RED HOT MAMA Announced At North Coast Rep Variety Nights

Currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the award-winning show RED HOT MAMA was conceived & written by Sharon McNight based on the writings and music of Ms. Sophie Tucker.

Sophie introduced many songs that are still being sung today, including: Gershwin's "The Man I Love", "He's A Good Man to Have Around;" "After You've Gone;" A Good Man is Hard to Find" and her ever popular theme song, "Some of These Days."

Sophie's classic sense of humor was considered ribald for its time and while many of her songs were slightly naughty, by today's standards they're simply great fun. She earned the nickname, "Red Hot Mama" when headlining at the world famous Palace Theater and a fire erupted. Undeterred, Sophie remained onstage performing as the audience safely exited. This is musical theater you don't want to miss!

RED HOT MAMA will occur on September 19-20, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.