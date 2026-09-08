Photos: UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË Cast to Take Stage at Carlsbad Playreaders

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Carlsbad Playreaders will present a staged reading of Sarah Gordon's Underdog: The Other Other Brontë on October 5, 2026 at 7pm, directed by Kim Strassburger.



Meet our cast





Kandace Crystal Vanessa Dinning Mikaela Macias



Geoffrey Geissinger Durwood Murray Eddie Yaroch











The ensemble cast includes Kandace Crystal, Vanessa Dinning, Mikaela Macias, Geoffrey Geissinger, Durwood Murray, Eddie Yaroch, Monique Gaffney*, Emerson Clarke, and Rosemarie Sison.

*denotes member of Actor's Equity Association

Charlotte Brontë has a confession about how one sister became an idol, and the other became known as the third sister. You know the one. No, not that one. The other, other one… Anne.

This is not a story about well-behaved women. This is a story about the power of words. It's about sisters and sisterhood, love and jealousy, support and competition.

Sarah Gordon's new play is an irreverent retelling of the life and legend of the Brontë sisters, and the story of the sibling power dynamics that shaped their uneven rise to fame.

All readings pay what you can.

Event Details

The Carlsbad Library, Schulman Auditorium

1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011

October 5, 2026 at 7pm

https://carlsbadplayreaders.com/underdog-the-other-other-bronte

Carlsbad Playreaders is a project of the Carlsbad Playhouse. The program is funded in part by the City of Carlsbad's Cultural Arts Office as well as the Robert H. Gartner Cultural Endowment Fund.

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