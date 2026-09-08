Photos: UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË Cast to Take Stage at Carlsbad Playreaders
Kandace Crystal, Vanessa Dinning, and Monique Gaffney lead the ensemble cast for the staged reading.
Carlsbad Playreaders will present a staged reading of Sarah Gordon's Underdog: The Other Other Brontë on October 5, 2026 at 7pm, directed by Kim Strassburger.
Meet our cast
Kandace Crystal Vanessa Dinning Mikaela Macias
Geoffrey Geissinger Durwood Murray Eddie Yaroch
The ensemble cast includes Kandace Crystal, Vanessa Dinning, Mikaela Macias, Geoffrey Geissinger, Durwood Murray, Eddie Yaroch, Monique Gaffney*, Emerson Clarke, and Rosemarie Sison.
*denotes member of Actor's Equity Association
Charlotte Brontë has a confession about how one sister became an idol, and the other became known as the third sister. You know the one. No, not that one. The other, other one… Anne.
This is not a story about well-behaved women. This is a story about the power of words. It's about sisters and sisterhood, love and jealousy, support and competition.
Sarah Gordon's new play is an irreverent retelling of the life and legend of the Brontë sisters, and the story of the sibling power dynamics that shaped their uneven rise to fame.
All readings pay what you can.
Event Details
The Carlsbad Library, Schulman Auditorium
1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
October 5, 2026 at 7pm
https://carlsbadplayreaders.com/underdog-the-other-other-bronte
Carlsbad Playreaders is a project of the Carlsbad Playhouse. The program is funded in part by the City of Carlsbad's Cultural Arts Office as well as the Robert H. Gartner Cultural Endowment Fund.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
September Cinballera Salon - An Evening of Lieder
Villa Montezuma (9/21-9/21)
|
Always...Patsy Cline
Mosaic Theatricals (7/16-8/01)
|
Theatre People, or The Angel Next Door
Scripps Ranch Theatre (8/27-9/20)
|
the wulfeater
10th Avenue Arts Center (8/28-9/18) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Elf The Musical
San Diego Civic Theatre (12/29-1/03)
|
The Carpenters Songbook At Christmas
Balboa Theatre (11/29-11/29)
|
Al Jardin & The Pet Sounds Band
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (10/10-10/10)
|
Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait
Viejas Arena (11/20-11/20)