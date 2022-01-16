Photos: Inside the West Coast Premiere of DESPERATE MEASURES At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre is set to stage a musical comedy that takes Shakespeare's Measure for Measure and shakes it up. Set in the Wild West, this is a romantic musical that manages to address law and order, justice and hypocrisy. Loaded with laughs and toe-tapping music, Desperate Measures features music by David Friedman and and a book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg.

Christopher Williams directs Michael Louis Cusimano,* Rusty Ferracane,* Samantha Duval, Rudy Martinez Jo Garcia-Reger, and Elijah Rock,* on North Coast Rep's mainstage. Craig Bohmler is the Musical Director and keyboardist. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, Light Design by Matt Novotny, Sound & Projection Design Aaron Rumley, Sound Mixer by Joseph Butler, Costumes by Elisa Benzoni, Prop Design by Philip Korth and Peter Herman Hair & Wig Design. Jill Gorrie Rovatsos is the choreographer.

Desperate Measures previews begin Wednesday, January 12. Opening Night on Saturday, January 15, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm; Friday (Jan. 14), Wednesday (Feb. 2), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm; Sundays at 7pm through February 12. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. To purchase tickets or find out more, click here.

Take a look inside the production below.

Photo Credits: Aaron Rumley