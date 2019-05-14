Photo Flash: Scripps Ranch Theatre Presents MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM

Scripps Ranch Theatre wraps up its 40th Anniversary Season with Move Over, Mrs. Markham - previewing May 31st and running through June 30th on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturday at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.

This hectic and hysterical British farce, written by Ray Cooney and John Chapman - the authors of Not Now, Darling - is a hectic and hilarious British farce revolving around the misunderstandings, mix-ups and mistaken identities that ensue when different sets of hopeful lovers all converge in the put-upon Markhams' bedroom on the same evening. They are each expecting to find it private and available which leads to hysterical chaos and confusion. A wild and zany free for all...

This comic masterpiece is directed by veteran San Diego Director/Performer, Francis Gercke. He heads up a fantastic team of active San Diego artists, including Leigh Akin, Colette Culbertson, Adam Daniel, John DeCarlo, Jill Drexler, Alex Guzman, Kate Rose Reynolds, Chris Szabo and Kylie Young.

Director Francis Gercke shared "Whenever I read Move Over, Mrs. Markham, the word that immediately comes to mind is delightful. And during each rehearsal, working with the cast, the same word applies. Each of the actors is wonderfully unique and thoroughly delightful in their roles. The play is quick, witty, silly and a fantastic antidote to the challenges and frustrations of daily living. It's a perfect foolish pleasure."



Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $37 with discounts available for Seniors, Military and Students. To reserve seats for Move Over, Mrs. Markham (running through June 30) contact the box office at 858-578-7728. www.scrippsranchtheatre.org

