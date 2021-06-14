Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts

The cast features Eboni Muse, Natasha Baenisch, Bibi Mama, Erin Vanderhyde, Brittany Carrillo, Rae Henderson, and Megan Carmitche. 

Jun. 14, 2021  

BEEHIVE the 60s Musical opened at New Village Arts on June 11! The show runs through JULY 25, 2021 at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

Check out photos below!

The cast features Eboni Muse, Natasha Baenisch, Bibi Mama, Erin Vanderhyde, Brittany Carrillo, Rae Henderson, and Megan Carmitche.

For more information visit https://newvillagearts.org/event/beehive/2021-07-21/10/

Photo credit: Daren Scott

Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts
Rae Henderson

Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts
Eboni Muse & Cast

Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts
Eboni Muse

Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts
Cast

Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts
Bibi Mama

Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts
Cast


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Caimin Gilmore + Kate Ellis Present WE USED TO PLAY HERE
  • Abbey Theatre Welcomes Audiences Back To The Building For ONE GOOD TURN This Month
  • New Collaborators Announced For A CITY AND A GARDEN
  • Darren Day Joins Faye Brookes, Sinitta and More in CHICAGO UK & Ireland Tour