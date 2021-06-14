Photos: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Opens at New Village Arts

BEEHIVE the 60s Musical opened at New Village Arts on June 11! The show runs through JULY 25, 2021 at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

Check out photos below!

The cast features Eboni Muse, Natasha Baenisch, Bibi Mama, Erin Vanderhyde, Brittany Carrillo, Rae Henderson, and Megan Carmitche.

For more information visit https://newvillagearts.org/event/beehive/2021-07-21/10/