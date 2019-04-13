PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to Cygnet Theatre

The final show of Cygnet's sixteenth season brings fun, whimsy and modern-day humor to a beloved classic by Jane Austen. Pride and Prejudice runs May 15 through June 16, 2019. Opening Night for media is Saturday, May 18 at 8:00PM. The outspoken Elizabeth Bennet faces mounting pressure from her status-conscious mother to secure a suitable marriage. But is marriage suitable for a woman of Elizabeth's intelligence and independence? Especially when the irritating, aloof, self-involved tall, vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aristocratic Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn. Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical or so full of life as it does in this effervescent new adaptation. Hamill's Pride and Prejudice garnered Best Theatre of 2017 from Huffington Post and was a Wall Street Journal Critic's Pick.

Director Rob Lutfy says of this much-heralded play, "Hamill has kept the heart of this story but updated it for a modern audience that might be more familiar with themes like intersectional feminism. We go back to Austen because she is so relatable, she gets our species. Our jealousies, our loves, our desire for comforts, our desire to climb the social ladder. Kate plays off of Austen's unique understanding of the social boundaries of the time and what happens when you put women into a box. In each of her novels there is a similar lesson that honor matters, that integrity matters. In the world today, that's a good reminder."

Kate Hamill is an award-winning actress and playwright. She was named Wall Street Journal's Playwright of the Year in 2017 and was one of 2018-2019's top 5 most-produced playwrights nationally. Her bio states, "She is deeply passionate about creating new female classics: stories that center around complicated women. Her work as a playwright celebrates theatricality, often features absurdity, and closely examines social and gender issues - as well as the timeless struggle to reconcile conscience/identity with social pressures."

The tenacious Lizzy is played by Jacque Wilke (Stupid F**king Bird). The role of austere and enigmatic Mr. Darcy is played by Steven Lone (The Last Wife). The comically gifted, ever-talented cast, many of whom play multiple characters, includes Adrian Alita (Shockheaded Peter), Kevin Hafso-Koppman, Jake Millgard, Michelle Marie Trester (The Effect of Gama Rays on Man in the Moon Marigolds), Joy Yvonne Jones, and Shana Wride (The Whale).

The creative team includes Michael Mizerany as Choreographer/Assistant Director and Sean Fanning as Set Designer. Chris Rynne is Lighting Designer and Melanie Chen Cole is Sound Designer. Costumes are by Shirley Pierson, and Peter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Rachel Hengst is Properties Designer. Dean Remington will stage manage.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 15 and under receive half price tickets with each paid adult.





