Orange County Women's Chorus Seeks Extraordinary Women For 2019-20 Season

The Orange County Women's Chorus, one of the top amateur choruses in California, welcomes new singers in all voice parts for its 2019-20 season.

The OCWC, a 2014 Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County and a prize-winner at the 2015 International Musical Eisteddfod (Festival) in Llangollen, Wales, is known for its musicality, creative programming, and frequent premieres and commissions, as well as for being a close-knit community of diverse women of all ages.

The 2019-2020 season will include three subscription concerts and a March trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, to perform by invitation at the regional conference of the American Choral Directors' Association-an honor reserved for only a handful of the nation's best choruses each year.

Prospective singers are asked to have previous choral experience and strong musicianship and music-reading ability. The chorus rehearses on Tuesday evenings in Newport Beach, close to the 55 Freeway. Auditions are brief and non-threatening!

To schedule an audition, contact info@ocwomenschorus.orgor call (949) 451-8590. To learn more about what makes the Orange County Women's Chorus special, visit www.ocwomenschorus.org and watch a short video about the ensemble!





