Orange County Women's Chorus Announces SOMETHING NEW

Everything's new and unexpected in 2020, but the OCWC has been singing new and unexpected music throughout its 23-year history!

OCWC presents an online program of music that's beautiful, thoughtful, and unique, including the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by renowned composer Dale Trumbore and a special guest appearance by the fabulous soprano Marlissa Hudson.

This program is free of charge. Sign up for OCWC's email newsletter by December 5 to receive your program link, or visit ocwomenschorus.org. To sign up go to: https://ocwomenschorus.org/contact/ or text OCWC to 22828.

The first 75 guests to donate $50 or more will be invited to join an exclusive behind-the-scenes zoom session on December 6 at 4:00pm PST featuring Artistic Director Eliza Rubenstein, composer Dale Trumbore and virtual choir producer Scot Hanna-Weir. To donate, go to: https://ocwomenschorus.org/donate/.

