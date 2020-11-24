Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orange County Women's Chorus Announces SOMETHING NEW

Article Pixel

Everything's new and unexpected in 2020, but the OCWC has been singing new and unexpected music throughout its 23-year history!

Nov. 24, 2020  

Orange County Women's Chorus Announces SOMETHING NEW

Everything's new and unexpected in 2020, but the OCWC has been singing new and unexpected music throughout its 23-year history!

OCWC presents an online program of music that's beautiful, thoughtful, and unique, including the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by renowned composer Dale Trumbore and a special guest appearance by the fabulous soprano Marlissa Hudson.

This program is free of charge. Sign up for OCWC's email newsletter by December 5 to receive your program link, or visit ocwomenschorus.org. To sign up go to: https://ocwomenschorus.org/contact/ or text OCWC to 22828.

The first 75 guests to donate $50 or more will be invited to join an exclusive behind-the-scenes zoom session on December 6 at 4:00pm PST featuring Artistic Director Eliza Rubenstein, composer Dale Trumbore and virtual choir producer Scot Hanna-Weir. To donate, go to: https://ocwomenschorus.org/donate/.



Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • New Ohio Theatre For The Young Minds Presents JOURNEY AROUND MY BEDROOM
  • Latest Episode of ACT II... PLACES Features Gina Femia and Heather Cunningham
  • Project Y Theatre's ZOOM PLAYS Opens November 30
  • Visual AIDS Brings WORLD AIDS DAY Online For All To Commemorate