Opera Neo Will Stream THE MAGIC FLUTE
The production will be streamed episodically beginning August 15 at 6pm PDT/9pm EST.
Opera Neo will stream The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The production is sung in German with English subtitles and dialogues.
On-demand access to individual episodes is $7.99/episode, or buy an all access pass for $23.97!
Learn more at https://www.operaneo.com/the-magic-flute.
