Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Opera Neo Will Stream THE MAGIC FLUTE

Article Pixel

The production will be streamed episodically beginning August 15 at 6pm PDT/9pm EST.

Aug. 15, 2020  
Opera Neo Will Stream THE MAGIC FLUTE

Opera Neo will stream The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The production will be streamed episodically beginning August 15 at 6pm PDT/9pm EST.

The production is sung in German with English subtitles and dialogues.

On-demand access to individual episodes is $7.99/episode, or buy an all access pass for $23.97!

Learn more at https://www.operaneo.com/the-magic-flute.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Stephanie J. Block Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Lena Hall Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
  • Tulsa Opera To Open Season With Live Baseball-Themed RIGOLETTO
  • Max von Essen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!