Oceanside Theatre Company to Honor Ralph Johnson With Lifetime Theatre Achievement Award

Oceanside Theatre Company will honor Ralph Johnson with the second annual "Kathy Brombacher Lifetime Theatre Achievement Award" for his dedication to theatrical arts. The awards presentation will take place during Oceanside Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Celebration "Love Boat to Paradise" on Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 3 to 6 pm at The Seabird Resort.

"Ralph has left a permanent mark on San Diego's theatrical landscape over the past 30 years, captivating audiences wherever he has performed," explained Board President John McCoy. Johnson has appeared in more than 100 productions in San Diego and beyond. He most recently performed at Oceanside Theatre Company in 2023, playing The Man in the Chair in Lucky Stiff, a collaborative production with Scripps Ranch Theatre directed by Kathy Brombacher.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Oceanside Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Celebration "Love Boat to Paradise" will include entertainment, refreshments, a silent auction and a live auction. Celebrity host Ted Lange of TV's "The Love Boat" will emcee the overall event, while comedian James P. Connolly will emcee the live auction. Long-time OTC supporters Ed Parish, a current Board Member, and Anne Speraw, a former OTC Board Member, will act as Honorary Chairs for this year's event. CJ Di Mento will also be honored with the inaugural Hattie "Sunshine" Brooks Award for elevating and enhancing the arts in Oceanside, California.

The "Brombacher Lifetime Theatre Achievement Award" was created by OTC in 2023 to recognize exceptional excellence in the field of theatre throughout Southern California. Brombacher, Emeritus Artistic Director and Founder of Moonlight Stage Productions, was the award's initial recipient, and it has since been bestowed with her name. This year, the award will honor Johnson for over 30 years of theatre work in San Diego. An OTC Advisory Board Member, Brombacher enthusiastically championed Johnson's selection and will present him with the award at the Gala.

"Ralph Johnson is a many-faceted actor and honored patron of San Diego County theaters," explained Brombacher. "His professional singing voice, energetic presence and memorable characters have put him at the heart of successful theatre companies again and again. He exudes professional knowledge, wisdom and love of the art whether onstage or backstage. His example and mentorship has encouraged so many young people to dream big and work with respect for all members of the artistic team," she added.

Johnson became an actor in mid-life. Having received a college degree in theatre education, his first local acting gig was in Christian Community Theatre's 1990 production of Fiddler on the Roof. For years, he supported his acting passion with day jobs in the mortgage, publishing, and security industries, and now in his 70s, not only doesn't he plan to retire, but he continues to support theater from behind-the-scenes as well.

"As a volunteer board member at Cygnet Theatre and long-time donor to other theaters as well, Ralph's generous spirit within our donor families has been a force of support for close to 40 years," said Brombacher. "Ralph is certainly so deserving! His influence is felt across the County and across the nation; he is a blessing in so many of our lives."

Join Johnson in supporting San Diego theatre! Gala sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available beginning at $1,500.

Event Details

Oceanside Theatre Company's 2024 Gala Celebration "Love Boat to Paradise"

Saturday, September 21, 2024

3:00-6:00 pm

The Seabird Resort

101 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92054

Tickets: OceansideTheatre.org/love-boat-gala

760-433-8900

Tickets: $175 Per Person; $1,500-$3,500 VIP Tables (Seats 10, Limited, Premium Location)

