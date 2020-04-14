OTC Announces Virtual Art Gallery Tour Of POP! Exhibit

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Historic Brooks hosts its first virtual gallery tour of the "Pop!" exhibit through the end of April.

The "Pop!" exhibit - housed in the Lobby Gallery at the Brooks - coincided with OTC's production of Sweet Charity, which closed after one weekend due to the COVID-19 health emergency. All art is for sale - and a number of the artists are donating their proceeds to support Oceanside Theatre Company.

The virtual gallery tour or the "Pop!" exhibit, hosted by OTC Board member and Lobby Gallery curator, Carol Naegele can be experienced here:

OTC Board member and Brooks Theatre Gallery curator Carol Naegele shared "For more than 3 years I've been curating art exhibitions for the Gallery located in the lobby of the Brooks Theater. I've always believed that visual art and performance art can create an exciting and memorable partnership. Each exhibition at the Gallery is carefully selected to explore and enrich the theatrical performances and music concerts produced by the Oceanside Theatre Company. Artists throughout San Diego County have the opportunity to show their work. Our current display of POP art was a nod to the 1960's style and setting of Sweet Charity. As OTC searched for ways to continue connecting with our patrons, sharing this beautiful art virtually was a natural fit."





