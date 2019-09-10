OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. Presents High-Octane Musical AMERICAN IDIOT

OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. presents the high-octane punk rock musical, AMERICAN IDIOT. Based on Green Day's Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album and featuring the hits "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "21 Guns," "Holiday" and the hit title track, American Idiot boldly took the American musical in a new direction, capturing not just the sound of a generation, but also the frustrations, fears, dreams and challenges of becoming an adult in the media-saturated, new millennial world.

With a book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer and lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, American Idiot tells the story of three lifelong friends who are grappling with the decision to either challenge the status quo and break out of their aimless rut or to remain in the safe confines of their suburban existence. Their quest for true meaning in a new millennial world leads them on a journey of self-discovery, heartache, and revelation.

At the helm of this production is director, Juztine Tuazon, who staged OB Playhouse's hit musicals/plays, Reefer Madness, I Love You Because, and Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead. Juztine Tuazon collaborates with acclaimed choreographer, Michael Mizerany, on bringing this punk rock score to life in a brand new staging, that aims to fully immerse the audience in a truly experiential piece that will move and sock you at your core.

The rockin' cast includes:

Andrew: Andrew Aguilar

St. Jimmy: Amanda Blair (*Juztine Tuazon at select performances)

Whatshername: Tyra Carter

Joshua: Diego Castro

Theo: Mario Arambla-Damian

Libby: Sydney Joyner

Johnny: Wade Kilbarger

Chase: Levani Korganashvili

The Extraordinary Girl: Sutheshna Mani

Alysha: Megan Mattix

Aurie: Roxie Peters

Tunny: Kevin Phan

Will: Dakota Ringer

Heather: Doniella Sebastian

Lesli: Kaitlyn Summers

September 6th - October 6th, 2019 05/24/19-06/16/19

Thursdays*, Fridays, & Saturdays @8pm , & Sundays @ 3pm

*Special 9/11 Benefit Night: 9/11/2019. (No performance 9/12.)

**Special Industry Night 9/16/2019.

Pricing:

Thursday 8pm & Sunday 3pm: GA $28, VIP $42

Friday & Saturday 8pm: GA $32, VIP $45

*Special 9/11 Benefit Night: 9/11/2019: GA $28, VIP $42.

**Special Industry Night 9/16/2019: GA $15



THURSDAYS:

Buy-One-Get-One-Free Tickets on Thursdays with code "2for1"

SUNDAYS:

Save $8 on Sundays with code "SundayFunday"

Lobby opens one hour before showtime. House opens 15-20 minutes before showtime. Seating is first-come, first-served. No seating for late arrivals 15 minutes after showtime.

Advisory Warning: American Idiot contains adult content and strong language. Recommended for audiences 14 years of age and older.

Event Site:

https://www.obtheatrecompany.com/american-idiot.html

Ticketing Site:

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=101126

www.obplayhouse.com





