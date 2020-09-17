New Village Arts/teatro Pueblo Nuevo Announces Hispanic Heritage Month Events 

New Village Arts Theatre has announced a series of Latinx events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

New Village Arts Theatre has announced a series of Latinx events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sep. 15 - Oct. 15), hosted as part of Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, NVA's bilingual and multicultural outreach initiative. These events are being coordinated by Artist-in-Residence Frankie Alicea-Ford and sponsored in part by the California Arts Council.

The first event is New Village Reinas on Saturday, September 19 at 7pm. New Village Reinas is an online drag show featuring three Latinx Queens: Barbie Z, Reina Shine, and Georgette Rodriguez. The event is co-produced by Barbie Z and hosted by Alicea-Ford. This free event will feature incredible performances, high energy, and lots of laughter to honor and celebrate our Latinx culture. The event will also include a talkback with the Queens where they will discuss how they define Drag as an art form, how they got their start, and how audience and communities can support our Queer and Latinx communities. There will also be a Q&A portion where audiences will have a chance to ask their questions. The event is free to the public, and just as would happen at a live drag show, audiences are encouraged to tip the Queens via Venmo (information provided during the event).

The celebration continues on October 3 with A Night of Poetry, Music, and Dance, featuring Melba Novoa and Diana Cervera. Finally, Hispanic Heritage Month will conclude on October 10 with a reading of NANA'S THEATRE SPECTACULAR, written by Patrice Amon and starring Catalina Maynard, Anyelid Meneses, and Jacobo Birkbeck. This play is written specifically for Zoom, and tells the story of Nana's impromptu puppet show, a Mexican folk tale about Juan Oso that will fight the boredom and the melancholy of separation.

All of these events will be free to the public. In lieu of ticket sales, NVA encourages audiences to make a donation to the Teatro Pueblo Nuevo Scholarship Fund, which will ensure our educational programming is available to all students, regardless of where they come from. Information about these events and more are available at www.newvillagearts.org/tpn and on NVA's social media accounts (@NewVillageArts).

