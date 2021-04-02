New Village Arts Brings The Arts Back To San Diego In Residency At THE FLOWER FIELDS At Carlsbad Ranch

New Village Arts will be in residence at the world-famous The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch from April through October 2021. Throughout the residency, NVA will cultivate several full-scale theatrical productions, as well as smaller concert and cabaret series, taking advantage of the Flower Fields' beautiful outdoor setting for an al fresco theatrical experience unlike any other.

Starting April 8, NVA will be ready with the thrilling music, theatre, and dance we have become known for, presented at The Flower Fields' outdoor stage. These small outdoor performances will be produced with the safety of our audience, staff, and performers as a top priority. We have developed policies and procedures to ensure the safety of all in attendance, including digital-only programs and tickets, mandatory mask rules, and social distancing guidelines. We know things with the COVID-19 pandemic can change rapidly, and we will always keep the safety of our community at the forefront of all our decisions and follow all regulations of our state and local governments.

In April and May, while The Flower Fields are in full bloom, NVA will produce a series of small cabaret performances featuring some of San Diego's finest singers to kick off its 20th Anniversary. Performances will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday evenings at 6:30pm, and ticket prices will include admission to The Flower Fields. Through these smaller events, we will bring live arts back to Carlsbad and all of San Diego.

The first weekend of events will be held April 8 - 11, and will feature a musical performance from Jasmine January(AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, AVENUE Q) and Zackary Scot Wolfe (AVENUE Q, OKLAHOMA!, THE 1940s RADIO HOUR), with accompaniment by JD Dumas (MURDER FOR TWO, LITTLE WOMEN, HOLLY JOLLY CABARET). This first weekend is a preview performance for a limited audience of 50 per night, with a reduced cost of $30 per ticket. Four more weekends will follow, each with its own unique performance; performance information, ticket costs, and capacity will be available next week on NVA's website.

Once The Flower Fields' blooming season is over, NVA will grow our programming to include longer-running musicals, Shakespeare in the Fields, and much more. A full schedule will be announced in April. We are hopeful that New Village Arts in Residence at The Flower Fields will become a cherished annual tradition.

Kristianne Kurner, NVA's Executive Artistic Director, says, "We are thrilled to be able to put our beloved artists back to work and share intimate and safe outdoor artistic experiences with our community. New Village Arts is incredibly proud to partner with the beautiful and inspiring The Flower Fields to bring a 'super bloom' of arts to Carlsbad."

Joni Miringoff, Special Events Director at The Flower Fields, adds: "I've been a longtime fan of Kristianne and New Village Arts, and am excited to partner with them to bring new live arts to Carlsbad. We believe NVA's residency at The Flower Fields will bring exciting new opportunities for our guests!"

Tickets are now available for the first weekend of performances, and can be purchased at www.newvillagearts.org.