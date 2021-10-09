Musco Center for the Arts Will Kick Off New Season of @THEMUSCO-Online Featuring Kishi Bashi

@THEMUSCO-Online, a program launched by Musco Center for the Arts during the COVID shutdown and now part of its expanding outreach, will kick off a new season on Sunday, October 10, at 5 pm, with "Tsunami of Memory" a new program featuring Kishi Bashi.

The comes a week before the artist will begin a weeklong Leap of Art Residency on the Chapman University Campus, which will culminate in a live public performance on the Musco Center stage.

The free virtual event on October 10 will be hosted by Chapman University English professor, Dr. Rei Magosaki and include a performance by Kishi Bashi, a poetry reading by Dr. Christine Kitano, and a live Q&A with experts on the Japanese-American World War II incarceration, the subject that has inspired some of Kishi Bashi's work and music.

To be part of this exciting free event, make an online reservation at https://muscocenter.org/online/article/tsunami-of-memory

On October 23, the highly anticipated concert return of Kishi Bashi will feature the virtuoso violinist, composer and singer accompanied by a string trio, electric banjo player Mike "Tall Tall Trees" Savino, and a 16-piece side-by-side string ensemble comprised of professional musicians and Chapman string students. They will perform music from his upcoming Emigrant EP as well as his 2019 album, Omoiyari (a Japanese word for the idea of creating compassion toward other people by thinking about them).

Kishi Bashi's Musco Center appearances have earned him a devoted following since he first appeared as part of Musco Center's 2019 Visiting Artist Series, and was scheduled to return in 2020. That appearance became part of the first season of @THEMUSIC - Online. The result was a popular and memorable streaming program with Mexican-American singer-songwriter DavÃ­d Garza. where the artists shared with audiences and students many songs they have written on the topic of incarceration. Their Artists in Response to Incarceration contribution advanced the online series' exploration of cultural equity.

The 'Remembering the Incarceration' Discussion on October 20, 2021 at 7 pm is an in-person panel held at Chapman University's Beckman Hall. Kishi Bashi will be joined by experts in the Japanese-American Incarceration including Chapman University professors Dr. Stephanie Takaragawa and Dr. Rei Magosaki.

Admission to the Beckman Hall event is free, but reservations are required. Visit www.muscocenter.org for reservations.

The extensive 'WWII Japanese-American Incarceration Memory Project' is a joint collaborative project led by Musco Center for the Arts, the Chapman University College of Performing Arts, Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Leatherby Libraries, Fish Interfaith Center, and the OC Department of Education.

In addition to his concert and panel, Kishi Bashi's Leap of Art Residency will include numerous Master Classes in which he shares his performance, composing and filmmaking insight with Chapman University students. His performance technique has been a subject of intense interest in past Master Classes, in which he explains how he takes the traditionally classical instrument into new ranges.