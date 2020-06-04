Moonlight Stage Productions Announces Postponement of 40th Anniversary Season to 2021

Moonlight Stage Productions announced today that it is postponing the rest of its 40th Anniversary Season to the summer of 2021 after previously announcing the cancelation of its first two musicals of this summer in May. The Moonlight is in contact with its customers with ticketing options including rolling tickets over to 2021, donating to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, or receiving a refund.

"Although this is extremely disappointing news to share," said Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini, "we are happy to announce that we are able to postpone Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," "Ragtime," and "Kinky Boots" to next summer. These great musicals were part of this year's season and were eagerly anticipated. We have extended the casting offers for these productions to those we had cast this summer and hope our brilliant companies of actors and musicians will be able to join us in 2021 to celebrate our 40th anniversary season."

"We have many people to thank for their patience and understanding as we navigate these ever-changing times the COVID-19 pandemic has created," said Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith. "We appreciate the loyalty of our season subscribers as they have stood by in support while we took the necessary time to make this decision. Although we are saddened at the postponement, there will be many great opportunities on the horizon. The Moonlight will shine bright again and we look forward to reopening our gates and welcoming everyone back when it is deemed safe to do so."

"We share in the disappointment of the postponement due to the pandemic, but we are already looking forward to the time when we can meet again," said Moonlight Cultural Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Bradford. "We thank those who have risen to the challenge in supporting us through this time and invite others to join the Moonlight family of donors. Every donation will help the Moonlight come back as strong as possible. To thank health care workers who have sacrificed for our community's safety and well-being, for every ticket donated back to the Moonlight, we will provide a future ticket to them as gratitude for having been on the front lines of this pandemic."

Production dates for the 2021 summer season are yet to be determined. The Moonlight hopes to return in the fall and winter with a season of concerts and family movie nights. An update will be provided after public health orders from the State and the County provide modified public health orders regarding large public gatherings.

For more information, or to donate to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, please visit moonlightstage.com. Customer service is currently not available in-person or by phone.

