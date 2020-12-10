Moonlight Stage Productions Streams MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A MUSICAL RADIO PLAY

While its audiences were unable to enjoy its 40th anniversary this past summer due to the pandemic, Moonlight Stage Productions is bringing its brand of musical theatre direct to people's homes this holiday season. Starting December 10, an audio streaming production of "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Radio Play" will be available to download for a tax-deductible donation of $25. Proceeds benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, The Moonlight's non-profit, 501(c)(3) partner organization.

Listeners will be transported back to 1947, when Lux Radio Theatre brought "Miracle on 34th Street" to the radio waves following its release as a 20th Century Fox film that is regarded today as a perennial holiday favorite. Now, audiences can make an old holiday tradition new again, with The Moonlight's version that depicts the radio magic of the 1940s.

The audio production was recorded at The Vibetorium recording studio the week of November 16. The company followed COVID-19 guidelines while bring the project to life. "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Radio Play" is based on the 1947 Lux Radio broadcast and was adapted for the stage by Lance Arthur Smith. The musical features original songs and arrangements of holiday tunes by Jon Lorenz who also serves as music director. Moonlight Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith directs the project. Cris O'Bryon performs on the piano and provides the Foley effects. Joey Bradford is audio editor and sound designer.

Featured in the cast is a company of Moonlight favorites: Cris O'Bryon as Alex Mialdo, Eric Hellmers as Wallace Ainsley and others, Emma Nossal as Olivia Glatt and others, Matthew Malecki as Grady Williams/Fred Gailey, Janaya Mahealani Jones as Cordelia Ragsdale/Doris Walker, Isabella Pruter as Gracie DeMarco/Susan Walker, and Ralph Johnson as Kristofer Van Linsberg/Kris Kringle.

"Miracle on 34th Street" tells the story of a department store Santa who claims to be the one and only Kris Kringle. Can he prove to the world that Santa is real while making one-little girl's dreams come true?

"We have assembled the original creative team of this very special version of "Miracle on 34th Street" to recreate and reimagine the production in a way that families can enjoy during this unique time," said Jennifer Bradford, the Executive Director of Moonlight Cultural Foundation. "When patrons contribute to listen themselves, or give the link to others as a gift this holiday, they are supporting the Moonlight and its artists at a time when it is needed most."

Support for "Miracle on 34th Street" is generously provided by Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps, Frontwave Credit Union, Issa Family Foundation, Modern Builders Supply, Atlantic & Pacific Management, Hirsch Pipe and Supply and Viasat.

"Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Radio Play" is available now for purchase and will be available to download on December 10. It can be listened to anytime between December 10 - December 31.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call VisTix at (760) 724-2110.