MenAlive Announces Its 2019-2020 Season

MenAlive - Orange County Gay Men's Chorus proudly announces their 19th concert season.

Get ready for an exciting new line-up as MenAlive starts the 2019-2020 Season by shaking things up a bit this December with the return of their Annual Holiday Tradition, MERRY & BRIGHT, which will see the chorus making their debut at the gorgeous La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts-just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the OC border! Next, in the Spring of 2020, the chorus returns to the Irvine Barclay Theatre to present the Southern California Premiere of Andrew Lippa's new musical UNBREAKABLE, followed by the season finalé in Summer 2020, THE EVIL QUEEN DIARIES, a fun and twisted take on classic fairy tale villains!

MERRY & BRIGHT: SOUNDS OF JOY!

DECEMBER 21, 2019 2 PERFORMANCES - SPECIAL VENUE! La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The Annual Holiday Tradition returns in a first-ever sequel, MERRY & BRIGHT: SOUNDS OF JOY! The most joyous concert of the year promises a delightful mix of traditional favorites with a few new MenAlive surprises! And it gets even more festive as the chorus takes the fun-filled concert to the state-of- the-art La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts! Make the Yuletide Gay and join this merry celebration!

UNBREAKABLE

APRIL 3-4, 2020 3 PERFORMANCES Irvine Barclay Theatre

MenAlive proudly presents the Southern California premiere of Broadway composer Andrew Lippa's latest choral masterwork, UNBREAKABLE-a 14- movement musical told through several often unsung stories that span 120 years of LGBTQ History in America. Experience this moving and ultimately triumphant tribute to the power of a community that cannot be broken... as the chorus recalls "where we've been, what we've endured, and who we are today."

THE EVIL QUEEN DIARIES

JULY 17-18, 2020 3 PERFORMANCES Irvine Barclay Theatre

"Once Upon A Time" is how most fairy tales begin, but the stories we know may not always be what they seem. That is the intriguing scenario behind THE EVIL QUEEN DIARIES, MenAlive - Orange County Gay Men's Chorus' season finalé concert which examines the "other side of the story"-told (and sung) from the point of view of some of your favorite classic villains. Are they truly wicked or just... hugely misunderstood?

Subscription renewals and new subscriptions are available now. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit OCGMC's website, www.ocgmc.org for more information about the 2019 - 2020 Season. For inquiries about group ticket discounts, call our ticketing office at 1.866.636.2548

For more information about MenAlive, go to www.ocgmc.org.





