Maraya Performing Arts Presents Disney's MOANA JR. THE MUSICAL

KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy is being transformed into a show site for this spectacular performance of Moana Jr. This heartwarming and empowering story of Pacific Islanders and self-discovery is being brought to life by Maraya Performing Arts and a creative team of Filipino-American artists. The show opens March the 4th and closes on the 13th.

Community leaders including City of San Diego Council President Sean Elo-Rivera; and Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe; Mayor of Chula Vista, John McCann are scheduled to attend.

The story of Moana is rooted in Pacific Islander heritage. The Filipino-American creative team reflects the importance of representation and inclusivity in the arts. Moana's journey of discovering a people divided by oceans, but united in their solidarity, resonates with the community building amidst a Filipino diaspora scattered across the planet.

Moana Jr. is a musical production that follows the journey of a young girl who sets out to save her island and her people, discovering her true identity and heritage along the way. The show is being put on by Maraya Performing Arts, an organization that uses the arts to build self-esteem, foster resilience, and promote positive social change among disadvantaged youth.

The show is site-specific and transforms the school's facilities into the scenery of the show, providing an immersive theatrical experience for the audience. KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy is a public charter school located in Southeast San Diego, providing a college preparatory education to students from low to moderate income households.

The student-performers have safely blossomed into triple-threat performers through the guidance of Director Ryan Burtanog, Choreographer Michelle Camaya Julian, Music Director Matt Ignacio, Co-Music Director Syephen Evangelista, Cultural Consultant Donna Mergant, Stage Manager Diana Nicasio, and Producer Anjanette Maraya-Ramey. Parents have volunteered numerous hours to work behind the scenes - selling tickets, sewing costumes, and sourcing props to make this show a reality.

This is Maraya's second major musical theatre production, following last year's production of the Descendants, which was performed 8 times to audiences of 100. Founder, Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, has had her fair share of overcoming obstacles to put on engaging community based shows with historically marginalized communities of concern predominantly located South of the 8 freeway. Anjanette is a proud, first-generation Filipina-American, South Bay native, brain hemorrhage and cancer survivor who founded Maraya Performing Arts in 2020 during the pandemic.

Performance dates and times:

2:00 PM, March 11, 12, 18, 19

7:00 PM, March 10, 11, 17, 18

Location: KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy 426 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114

Tickets: General Admission Tickets are $10 for all ages: marayaarts.com/events

Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of the cast and crew, audience members ages 4 and up must present proof of vaccination or a Negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of their ticketed performance date. Dress casually with comfortable shoes, and take account of the weather for the date and time of your show. Be prepared to sit, stand, and walk intermittently throughout the show.

This show was made possible by the support of generous donors of Maraya Performing Arts. Thanks to a generous donor, Maraya has launched a matching gift campaign to underwrite the production costs and scholarships for students demonstrating financial need. All donations made from now until the end of the show run of March 14, 2023 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000. Please consider making a donation and double your impact today! https://marayaarts.com/give-support/

Maraya is South Bay San Diego's premiere multicultural performing arts center dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging for individuals of all ages and abilities; and offers multigenerational classes in dance, music, and theatre in its home studio in Eastlake.