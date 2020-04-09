MOXIE Theatre has live virtual theatre for you to enjoy with ZOOMFEST

Social distancing doesn't have to mean distancing yourself from new theater works, not if MOXIE Theatre has anything to say about it! They have created ZOOMFEST, an ongoing series of performances through everyone's favorite video conferencing app Zoom. This festival has shows that were specifically written for this brave and bold new world of virtual live theatre!

The inaugural play was written by MOXIE's Executive Artistic Director Jennifer Eve Thorn called SAFE DISTANCE had performances earlier in April. Now they are on to weekend three of performances featuring the following plays and performers!

This weekend's shows kick off starting Thursday, April9th with a double feature of two mini plays, ZUZU'S PETALS Zand ZOOM MEDITATION IN PANDEMIC TIMES. The total run time for both shows is approximately 40 minutes.

ZUZU'S PETALS by Callie Prendiville

Starring: Nicole Monet and Mark Petrich.

About: Zuzu is recently single and navigating solo-quarantining. She and her grandad reach across the internet. This is a small story about big love.

ZOOM MEDITATION IN PANDEMIC TIMES by Stephanie Alison Walker

Starring: Melissa Fernandes, Rhona Gold, and Markuz Rodriguez.

About: An attorney suddenly homeschooling two kids mediates between her Baby Boomer mother and Millennial cousin over a social media dispute.

ON Saturday, April 11th is I LOST MY MIND IN SAN FRANCISCO with a run time of approximately 30minutes.

I LOST MY MIND IN SAN FRANCISCO by Grace McLeod

Saturday, April 11 @ 2 pm & 8 pm

Starring: Veronica Burgess, MOXIE Co-Founder Jo Ann Glover, and Sara Karpicus Violet.

About: On lockdown in a one-bedroom studio and in desperate need of marriage counseling, Amy and Jill set up an appointment with a marriage counselor. Jill has locked herself in the bathroom and is Zooming from the bathtub, Amy is in the "living room" on her own laptop and their therapist is in hell. A hilarious look at the cost of too much time with the one you love.

To support ZOOMFEST and instructions on how to see these live virtual performances you can go to moxietheatre.com/zoomfest

MOXIE Theatre is also taking submissions for plays for ZOOMFEST, so if you have a play (20 pages or less) set in a Zoom meeting you can submit your play to this email submissions@moxietheatre.com

Live theatre, being part of an audience, and all from the comfort of your living room - sounds like a fun evening!

Photo Credit: MOXIE Theatre





