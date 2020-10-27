Live Theatre Returns to San Diego at OnStage Playhouse With ALL IN THE TIMING by David Ives

All in the Timing runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday now through November 7th Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

ALL IN THE TIMING by David Ives is currently in its live exclusive run at San Diego County's award-winning OnStage Playhouse. As the pandemic proceeds, the show's production team has made a calculated investment in this experiment.

The comedy compilation of six one act plays is performed by a group of actors live from the theater each night streamed to a virtual audience potentially everywhere an internet connection can be found. In this way, OnStage Playhouse Artistic Director James P. Darvas says, "we hope to capture as close to a real 'sitting in the seats' theatre experience as possible." The production is now playing Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. Pacific time until November 7th.This is not a prerecorded performance or a presentation on the ZOOM platform. It is presented in real-time through the new Goldstar Steller streaming service designed specifically for shows and concerts.

In a creative parallel of the current Covid-19 world, the playwright presents eclectic scenarios highlighted with well-crafted words that test the English language. The audience will be disorientated and delighted. As director of the production, Darvas has added an updated twist to the 1993 text inspired by Tom Petty's groundbreaking music video "Don't Come Around Here No More". It's a weird, sinister riff on Lewis Carroll's ALICE IN WONDERLAND. Set Designer Duane McGregor has splashed the stage with the familiar checkerboard backdrop and a surreal flavoring of red accents complimenting the dynamic steampunk costuming of Jenna Hassan.

As visually stunning and creative as this production presents, the health and safety of its cast and crew is the only priority that matters. ALL IN THE TIMING is produced by M.G. Perez, Founder of the San Diego Theatre Connection. He also happens to be a Covid-19 Case Investigator for the County of San Diego. "The virus is real, and it is killing Americans every day", Perez laments. "We have taken every CDC and County guideline into consideration. It's a closed set at the theater, everyone wears masks, and we have all committed to the testing protocols." Extensive cleaning and disinfecting are ongoing throughout the run of the show. Actors are social distanced in their dressing areas. Perez continues, "we want to be an example of a solution to our current problem that does not allow us to perform in front of an audience. Actions speak louder than words. We are takqing action."

The cast includes veteran San Diego actors who are willing to take on the additional challenge of performing live during an unprecedented pandemic. They include Devin Wade, Sandra Ruiz, Emily Candia, Markuz Rodriguez, Holly Stephenson, Aaron Lugo, and John Wells, III. OnStage Playhouse Technical Director, MaeAnn Ross has done the sound design and coordinated all the logistics of outfitting the theater for the best live streaming experience. Stage Manager, Kelsie Morris, directs cues and a two-person crew during each performance. The crew members are Greg Newman and Estefania Ricalde.

Darvas has brought innovation and a new energy to the South Bay's only live theater. "This is an experiment that could be life-saving for theater in our community and revive the soul of the artform we all love."

Details:

What: ALL IN THE TIMING by David Ives

running time: 1 hour 10 minutes with no intermission

When: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday now through November 7th Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. Pacific time USA

Where: www.onstageplayhouse.org

Tickets: $30 per household online link

