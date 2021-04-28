Lime Arts Productions Launches Pilot Program, Twenty-By-Twenty Fringe

Lime Arts Productions presents Twenty-By-Twenty Fringe (TBTF), a new pilot program that was conceived in an effort to provide a platform for artistic directors, theatre practitioners, and theatre-goers across the country to watch bold, innovative, and intimate new works created by the most refreshing and current voices - artists in their 20s. The Fringe will run from May 13th through 23rd via various streaming platforms for just $6.99 per ticket, with discounted bulk show passes available as well. This year, 172 artists from 23 different states and regions will participate in the Fringe, bringing 20 new works to life. Full show descriptions and ticketing information is available at www.limearts.org/fringe.

For this inaugural program, we have a beyond-exciting lineup with something for everyone: a murder mystery radioplay, a San Diegan Latinx musical, an adaptation of Pinocchio, and shows exploring the themes of queerness, spirituality, inclusion, and multilinguilism.

TBTF values justice, equity, and resonance in theatre and strives to be a catalyst for young artists in celebrating their work, uplifting their voices, and providing low-risk opportunities for creativity and exploration. It is the goal of TBTF to present the most diverse, innovative, and intimate works.

TBTF Lead Producer, Roman Sanchez, says "Do you know what Slave Play, El Teatro Campesino and A Raisin In The Sun have in common? They were all created by theatre makers in their 20s. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, and Ben Platt all won Tony Awards in their 20s. Young people have immense talent and capability - that is a fact. I hope this Fringe can serve as a steppingstone for their careers."

As part of the Fringe, the Young Icon Award is given to an artist in their 20s who has accomplished great feats, inspires all who work with them, and is ultimately paving the way for other young artists. This year's recipient is Roman W. Banks (Dear Evan Hansen, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), who will be accepting this award during the Recognition Ceremony which will take place on May 23rd at 8PM PST.

Producing company, Lime Arts Productions, has a demonstrable history of providing educational resources, mentorship, and artistic opportunities for young theatre practitioners for half a decade.