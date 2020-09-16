Laguna Playhouse & Artists Lounge Live Present GET HAPPY: ANGELA INGERSOLL SINGS JUDY GARLAND Live!

The one night only event will take place October 11 At 4:00pm PST.

Laguna Playhouse joins local arts organizations around the nation to present the virtual concert event Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland, streaming live from Chicago, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 4:00pm.

In an Emmy Award-nominated performance, Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland with virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, and naturally winning humor. As seen on PBS, her two hour concert features a powerful six-piece orchestra and classic songs including "Over the Rainbow," "The Trolley Song," "Get Happy," and "The Man That Got Away."

The event, produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live, features a talkback with online audience members immediately following the performance. Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to participating arts organizations struggling to survive.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the wonderfully talented Angela Ingersoll back to Laguna audiences," states Ellen Richard, Executive Director and Ann E. Wareham, Artistic Director. "She was so incredibly popular when she was here with End of the Rainbow, it will be a real delight to get a different peek into the wonder that was Judy Garland."

Tickets for Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland are priced at $35 per household and can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling the 949.497.2787 x1. To view concert, patrons must have a high speed internet connection that allows for streaming. For more information, visit lagunaplayhouse.com.

