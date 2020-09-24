Laguna Playhouse Announces Extended Dates For SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

The run has been extended for two more weekends, October 9-11 & October 16-18.

Laguna Playhouse Education, Youth Theatre and Outreach announces "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," written by Qui Nguyen has been extended for two more weekends, October 9-11 & October 16-18.

"She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" is an adapted version of Nguyen's popular play "She Kills Monsters," created specifically for online performances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre's first ever virtual show. "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" features updated references, technical adjustments and suggestions made for teleconferencing software. A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly.

When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. Laguna Playhouse's Youth Theatre Director of Education, Dylan Russell, directs the virtual production.

"We are excited to be able to rescreen "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms." We received such great response during our first run that we wanted to bring this wonderful and important show back for those who missed it the first time around."

Russell stated. "When Covid-19 hit, it became clear that we needed to pivot to an online format for the remainder of our Youth Theatre season and thankfully Qui Nguyen had revised this script to address the challenges theatres were facing due to the pandemic and social distancing regulations. It is a perfect addition to our Theatre For a New Generation teen series."

on-line production also aligns with the Playhouse's new program, Our Stories. Our Stories is Laguna Playhouse's new outreach program utilizing theatre arts workshops to strengthen one's own health and well-being, strengthen community connection, and envision a better future for all.

"She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" features El Colover, Caroline Field, Lindsey Grace, Elijah Lopez, Cassidy Morgan and Bridget Phillips, who are all members of the Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre Conservatory. Rounding out the rest of the cast are Luke Giannelli, Yasmine Hamady, Penelope Hinds, Ryann Fox Kristensen, Achille Van Ricca, Bernadette Roden, Conor Sheehan and Isabella Tecson. Tickets for "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" are available on lagunaplayhouse.com.

For more information, please contact Dylan Russell at drussell@lagunaplayhouse.com.

