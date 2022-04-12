Laguna Beach Festival Of Arts Fine Art Show Returns​ ​July 5 With 120 Artists For 90th Anniversary

Summer is just around the corner and the beachside community of Laguna Beach is already heating up in anticipation of the 90th annual Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, returning July 5 - September 2, 2022.

Celebrating nine decades of art, the nationally acclaimed juried art show will highlight 120 Orange County artists in a wide variety of mediums including paintings, photography, printmaking, sculptures, jewelry, handcrafted wood furniture, ceramics, charcoal, glass, and more. For a full list of the 2022 participating artists, as well as images of their work and biographies, please visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery.

Since its inception in 1932, thousands of artists have showcased and sold their artwork at the Festival of Arts. There will be sixteen first-time exhibitors in the 2022 summer art show. Patrons are invited to get a sneak peek at some of their creative and innovative works at the "Fresh Faces" exhibit at the Festival of Arts' off-site gallery, foaSOUTH. Located inside Active Culture at 1006 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA, the "Fresh Faces" exhibit will open just in time for World Art Day on April 15 and run through June 23, 2022.

Featured artists include Isabelle Alessandra (painting), Lynn Beeler (photography), Carole Boller (painting), Dawn Buckingham (painting), Jayne Dion (mixed media), Judy Haron (egg tempera with gold leaf), Terry Houseworth (painting), Sharon Hutchison (painting), David Kizziar (charcoal/graphite), Susan Leonhard (painting), Kirah Martin (painting), Maribeth McFaul (mixed media), Leslee Turnbull (painting), and Debbora Zoller (mixed media).



"We are very excited to have fourteen of the sixteen new artists joining us for this exhibit," said Director of Exhibits, Christine Georgantas. "Their work, along with our longtime exhibitors, will help create one of the most exciting years the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show has ever seen."



The Festival of Arts is sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, Fidelity Investments and The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel. Nationally and critically acclaimed as one of the finest outdoor art venues, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open on July 5 and welcome patrons daily through September 2 with general admission tickets starting at $10 per person. The Pageant of the Masters will run in conjunction with the Fine Arts Show from July 7 to September 2, 2022. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant, and visit www.foapom.com.