La Jolla Playhouse Announces Special Engagement Of HASAN MINHAJ - EXPERIMENT TIME

La Jolla Playhouse has announced a special engagement of Hasan Minhaj - Experiment Time, written and performed by Hasan Minhaj (Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj). The event features the acclaimed comedian as he showcases and prepares material for his new one-man show in the Playhouse's intimate setting.

"Hasan Minhaj's inimitable brand of comedy has its finger squarely on the pulse of our national zeitgeist. I've been a fan of his work for years, and it's a true pleasure to welcome him to the Playhouse to develop his new show," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice.

The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Motion Design," and was recognized for a 2020 Television Academy Honor. In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award.

A first generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. He continued in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018.

Hasan Minhaj's Experiment Time joins the Playhouse's previously announced in-person programming, including the 2021 DNA New Work Series (July 22 - 25; July 29 - August 1), Pop-Up WOW (August 14 - 15 at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station), followed by a three-play subscription season featuring the world premieres of The Garden, by Charlayne Woodard, directed by Patricia McGregor (September 21 - October 17); to the yellow house, by Kimber Lee, directed by Neel Keller (November 16 - December 12); and the new musical Bhangin' It, book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott with additional music by Deep Singh, choreographed by Rujuta Vaidya, directed by Amy Anders Corcoran (March 8 - April 17, 2022).

Performances will take place July 30 and July 31 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm in the Mandell Weiss Forum. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy food trucks and pre-show atmosphere. Tickets will go on sale July 8 and will be available at www.LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

The health and safety of all La Jolla Playhouse patrons, staff and artists is the top priority as live events resume. For all in-person activities, the Playhouse will follow COVID-19 guidelines and strategies provided by UC San Diego, San Diego County, California Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Theatre will continue to monitor government and university guidelines for COVID-19 and will keep patrons updated on all safety protocols. More at lajollaplayhouse.org/plan-your-visit.