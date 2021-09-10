La Jolla Playhouse Announces Cast/Creative Team For THE GARDEN

La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of The Garden, a Playhouse commission by Tony Award nominee Charlayne Woodard (Playhouse's The Night Watcher, Pretty Fire), co-directed by Patricia McGregor (Roundabout Theatre's Ugly Lies the Bone) and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Playhouse's POP Tour #Super Shiny Sara), running in the Playhouse's Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre September 21 - October 17 (press opening: September 26). The Garden is a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage.

The cast features Stephanie Berry (Off-Broadway's Sugar in Our Wounds) as "Claire Rose" and Charlayne Woodard as "Cassandra."

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (Playhouse's An Iliad, Surf Report), Scenic Designer; Karen Perry, Costume Designer; UC San Diego MFA graduate Sherrice Mojgani, Lighting Designer; Luqman Brown, Sound Designer; Kirsten Childs (Playhouse's Fly), Original Music; Nikiya Mathis, Wig Designer; Erica Jensen, Casting; Shirley Fishman, Dramaturg; and Chandra Anthenill (Playhouse's 2020 POP Tour Emily Driver's Great Race Through Time and Space), Stage Manager.

"After 18 months, we are overjoyed to welcome audiences back to La Jolla Playhouse for the launch of our 2021/2022 season, especially with this powerful new commissioned work by favorite Playhouse artist Charlayne Woodard, co-directed by two visionary local artists - Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

This moving world premiere explores the complex relationship between two "alpha" women: the elderly Claire Rose and her middle-aged daughter, Cassandra. After not speaking to each other for the past three years, Cassandra shows up unexpectedly at her mother's garden gate, attempting to reconcile old wounds. Both women give as good as they get, taking audiences on a rollercoaster ride unearthing conflicts and secrets of the past, and creating magic in the process.

In honor of the late Dr. Lawrence Friedman, La Jolla Playhouse Trustee, UC San Diego professor and renowned local physician, the Playhouse will be offering 1000 free tickets to educators and healthcare workers over the course of The Garden's run, in appreciation of their frontline work during COVID-19. Visit https://lajollaplayhouse.org/show/the-garden/ for more information.

Throughout the run of The Garden, La Jolla Playhouse will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test for patrons within 48 hours of their performance. The Playhouse will also be requiring that masks be worn by individuals in all indoor spaces, including the lobbies, restrooms and theatres. Additionally, all Playhouse staff, artists and volunteers will be fully vaccinated, and staff and volunteers will be wearing masks. The Playhouse will continue to evaluate its COVID safety plans in view of local health conditions and guidance from Federal, State and local authorities, and will notify patrons of any changes. More at lajollaplayhouse.org/plan-your-visit/covid-safety/.