LISTEN: La Jolla Playhouse Presents LISTEN WITH THE LIGHTS OFF Episode Four - 'The Gourd'

Intelligent, original and unsettling, this new take on the radio drama features stories from diverse writers who will have listeners on the edge of their seats.

May. 17, 2021  

La Jolla Playhouse is presenting Listen With The Lights Off, a collection of haunting radio horror plays, produced by So Say We All (2017 WOW Festival's Incoming: Sex, Drugs, and Copenhagen).

Listen to episode below!

Listen With The Lights Off offers a series of frightening, October-appropriate radio plays created in collaboration with San Diego-based literary and performing arts nonprofit organization So Say We All. Intelligent, original and unsettling, this new take on the radio drama features stories from diverse writers who will have listeners on the edge of their seats. Twisted up in paranoia, magical realism, ghosts, monsters, sibling rivalry, and even earth death, Listen With The Lights Off takes patrons to wholly unexpected worlds - sometimes funny, sometimes disturbing, but always memorable, and eerily plausible. These fictional short plays, adapted from So Say We All's literary horror anthologies Black Candies, will be brought to audio reality to make sure Halloween thrives, even during quarantine.


